Emergency services called to A90 crash near Hatton By Lauren Robertson April 21, 2022, 4:47 pm Updated: April 21, 2022, 6:50 pm Emergency services were called to an incident on the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road. Both lanes of the route were restricted while emergency services attended the incident. Traffic Scotland says the crash occurred just before 4.30pm on Thursday. The area is believed to have been cleared by around 6pm. The nature of the crash and the number of vehicles involved is currently unknown. NEW❗️ ⌚️16:33#A90 HATTON Restricted in both directions due to an ongoing collision⚠️ Emergency services are at the scene🚓 @NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel @originalfm pic.twitter.com/jUR4WHU6Wp — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 21, 2022