Aberdeen City Council to carry out £4.3 million upgrade to Clinterty travellers site

Aberdeen City Council is looking for contractors to begin work upgrading the travellers’ site at Clinterty.

The plots are about nine miles north-west of Aberdeen near the A96 Inverness road in a “rural setting”.

On the site there are 21 plots with one fully accessible for people with disabilities.

Aberdeen City Council is planning to demolish all the existing plots and rebuild them at a cost of £4.3 million.

A spokesman explained the new plots will be larger to take fire regulations into account.

The council had originally planned to refurbish the existing chalets and plots, however, after consultation agreed it would be better to demolish the plots and rebuild them.

He added that the work is estimated to take eight to 12 months.

The notice published by Public Contracts Scotland describes the work as: “Demolition of the existing 21 amenity blocks and external store buildings.”

The successful firm will also carry out associated road and drainage remedial works. They will also remove existing overhead services and use underground ducting for future-proofing.

Non-structural “remedial works” to the site office and community centre building will also be carried out.

A new road layout tying into part of the existing road is also part of the contract.

Additionally, the chalets will be constructed off-site, so they are ready for installation at Clinterty.

According to the council’s website, the site is currently full and has an “active waiting list”.