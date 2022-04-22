Scotland’s biggest solar farm: Council backs plans for St Fergus site that could power 15,000 homes every year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A St Fergus solar farm could produce enough green energy to power thousands of homes and electric vehicles every year.

Plans to create the 260-acre site along the north-east coast have now moved forward, with councillors backing the project this week.

Irish firm Elgin Energy is looking to build the solar farm on the outskirts of Peterhead, taking up several fields.

And although the council’s Buchan area committee supported the scheme, members did raise some concerns about the impact of the major development on the rural community.

And one councillor even requested that work be paused when burials are taking place at the nearby cemetery.

What difference will St Fergus solar farm make to the environment?

If it is given the go-ahead, the 50 megawatt development at Kirkton would be one of the biggest solar projects in the UK.

It is expected that the Aberdeenshire solar farm would offset more than 720,000 tonnes of CO2 over 40 years.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, that is the equivalent of:

155 gasoline-powered cars driven for one year

1,787,188 miles driven by an average gasoline-powered car

796,615 pounds of coal burned

1,667 barrels of oil used

87,582,705 smart phones being charged

After the site stops operating, all the equipment would be removed and the field returned to normal.

As well as the solar panels, the site would feature 10 battery storage units and some substations.

St Fergus solar farm will boost national climate change goals

The application went before Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan area committee on Tuesday, April 19.

Paul McKernan, of agents RPS Group, said the St Fergus site would make a “significant contribution” to Scotland’s Net Zero targets.

He said it would create enough energy to power 15,000 homes and 20,000 electric vehicles per year.

Mr McKernan added that it would be “clean, quiet and emit zero carbon emissions”.

Eco benefits outweigh impact on countryside

Prior to the meeting council planners had noted the project would cause an impact on the “visual amenity of the area” – but suggested the benefits of the new solar farm would outweigh this.

However, local councillors voiced some worries about the impact the development would have on the surrounding area.

Dianne Beagrie expressed concerns about the nearby Kirkton farmhouse, and requested more information on proposed screening measures.

Councillors Iain Sutherland and Anne Allan queried the condition of the proposed access road – currently used by visitors to the cemetery and beach.

And Jim Ingram asked for assurance that the road would be available for use by the public at all times.

Meanwhile councillor Stephen Smith asked if construction work on the site could be paused during burials at the cemetery to prevent any disruptions.

You can see the debate here:

What next for St Fergus solar farm?

But despite raising some concerns, councillors did not cite any formal objections to the plan.

The application will now go before the infrastructure services committee (ISC) for consideration at a later date.

The Kirkton development is being considered by the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit.

Any comments made by the ISC will form Aberdeenshire Council’s response to the Scottish Government.