Major works to improve Macduff Cross will begin next week

A 12-week project to secure the future of an Aberdeenshire landmark will begin next week.

Concerns have been raised about structural issues of the Macduff Cross relating to its position on top of a coastal slope.

Work to refurbish the platform and landscaping surrounding the monument is expected to start on Monday and be completed by early July.

Christine Pert, of Aberdeenshire Council’s historic asset monument project, said: “The viewing platform around the cross is no longer fit for purpose, both physically and aesthetically.

“We will be removing the existing platform, repairing the cross and base, and re-landscaping and improving the area of open space around both the cross and anchor.

“By removing the platform and introducing significant planting designed to stabilise the slope, the important historic landmark’s future will be secured for the benefit of all for many years to come.”

Enhancing the area at Macduff Cross

Better known locally as ‘The Anchorage’, the cross was erected in its current form by the Earl of Fife in 1783, in recognition of the town becoming a royal burgh.

The viewing platform has been in place since the Cross’s bicentenary in 1983. However, old photos and a painting show some sort of viewing area dating back to the 1900s.

The council’s environment team commissioned Banff-based Addison Conservation and Design to brainstorm some initial improvement ideas.

In 2020, a final design was chosen following a public engagement exercise.

Aberdeen Straight-Way Ltd, a not for profit organisation, has been chosen by the council to complete the work at the B-listed landmark.

A new footpath, seating and lighting will be added, alongside the planting of wildflowers and broom to stabilise the slope.

A road closure will be in place for the 12 weeks but businesses in the area will remain open.