‘Have that courage’: Oldmeldrum mum inspired by friends to hit the Courage on the Catwalk stage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jane McIntosh was inspired to take part in Courage on the Catwalk after seeing her friends on the stage.

The 49-year-old will be stepping out on the catwalk alongside 19 other brave women in just a couple of weeks.

With rehearsals well under way, she has found it a “positive thing” to be able to share her cancer journey with people who understand, and is now encouraging others to do the same.

“If you feel you can put yourself out there, do it – have that courage,” she said.

“It is a lot of fun and you meet other people who have been through so many other journeys under the umbrella term of cancer.

“I wonder sometimes if people think it’s going to be all doom and gloom because people are unwell, but it’s not. It’s a positive thing to share your experience with people who do understand.”

Anchor work is ‘remarkable’

Taking part in an event which benefits Friends of Anchor is very important to Mrs McIntosh after all the support they provided her.

“I think I thought I was one of those people who always thought ‘I’ll be fine’, the cancer was a big shock obviously, but I always thought I had a good strong mindset, but I really did need support,” she said.

“Friends of Anchor were certainly there during treatment time. Just having someone else there that understands. Family does understand but sometimes somebody who’s not so close to you is easier to confide in. Some one who’s a wee step away from it.

“It’s good for people to know Friends of Anchor are there. They do so much for cancer and haematology in this part of Scotland, it’s really quite remarkable.”

Trying to understand

Mrs McIntosh, from Oldmeldrum, was diagnosed with cancer in February 2016.

She said: “Over Christmas 2015 I found a lump on my breast and went to the doctor in the new year of 2016, and from that he straight away said ‘let’s get you referred’.

“Within a fortnight I was referred to ARI and was seen, the whole process was very, very quick, they didn’t hang about. So, then the beginning of February the results came back and I was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

The mum-of-two underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but says the hardest part for her came once the treatment was over.

“The whole thing went in a blur,” she said. “There are so many appointments and you’re trying to digest it all and absorb what is actually happening to you.

“When you’re going through it, the chemotherapy is not pleasant but you just go from day to day. I found it harder a year or two after once all the treatment had passed.

“You’re so caught up in the moment, you get cross about it and then try to understand it. Sitting down and thinking about what had happened to me – and the thought it could happen again – was the hardest part for me.”

Mrs McIntosh’s family was a lifeline during her cancer journey and will all be in the Courage on the Catwalk audience cheering her on, including her husband, Mark, and two daughters, Heather, 22, and Ellice, 19.

“My parents have just been fantastic and wider family. Everyone, friends and family, has been great,” she added.

Now, she takes daily medication and has a yearly check up which has not shown any recurrences of the cancer.

As the fashion show event draws closer, the primary school teacher says she is feeling a mix of nerves and excitement.

“I’m still nervous, it’s a big event, but really excited to be a part of it. The team are amazing. Not only those from Friends of Anchor but also from Gail Rose Premiere Productions, all the models that have come along to help us have been super.

“The rehearsals have been great fun, we’re a good team together and we’re made to feel so comfortable and respected in what we’re doing.

“We’ve managed to establish a great friendship.”

Courage on the Catwalk will take place at the Beach Ballroom on May 7 and 8. Tickets are on sale now, visit the Friends of Anchor website to join the waiting list.

Brave – the male fashion show – takes place on May 5 and 6. Tickets are also still available.