IN PICTURES: The Grampian Truck Show is back – with day two expected to be even bigger

More than 4,000 people flocked to the first day of a huge truck show yesterday – with even more expected through the doors today.

The Grampian Truck Show at Thainstone, near Inverurie, has more than 300 lorries and vehicles of various vintages on show across dozens of prize-winning categories.

Visitors can admire the trucks, visit stalls and today, take part in a charity auction with more than 50 items up for grabs.

Ally Smith is one of the organisers and said the first day had been “excellent” and that he was pleased they were back and raising money for north-east charities.

Money is being raised for two local charities

Money raised at today’s auction will go to Charlie House, which supports children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions in the north-east, and The Leanne Fund, a cystic fibrosis charity, working with individuals and families across the Highlands, islands and Grampian.

Mr Shaw said: “It has been hard going to get the event up and running, but it has all been worth it when you think of what we are doing here.

“There are just four of us who take on the organising, and there is so much work goes into the event.

“We have 300 plus trucks on show.”

Judging a tough job

Mr Shaw encouraged people to head along to the second day of the motor show, and said there was something for everyone.

“I wouldn’t be able to pick a favourite – there are so many great vehicles with us this weekend,” he said.

“If you think of all the time and effort that goes into every one of these trucks, it is quite incredible.

“The standard just gets higher every time we run the show.”

Winners are chosen by a team of 20 judges.

Mr Shaw said: “It is a gruelling task to choose the awards and to figure out what is best for first, second and third.

“We are looking for best supertruck, best non-working, best in class. There is a class for everything, including best Aberdeenshire truck.”

