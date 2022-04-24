IN PICTURES: The Grampian Truck Show is back – with day two expected to be even bigger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

IN PICTURES: The Grampian Truck Show is back – with day two expected to be even bigger

By Lottie Hood
April 24, 2022, 11:43 am
Cousins Matthew Cheyne (top) and Thomas Boddie of Inverurie at the show on Saturday. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Cousins Matthew Cheyne (top) and Thomas Boddie of Inverurie at the show on Saturday. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media

More than 4,000 people flocked to the first day of a huge truck show yesterday – with even more expected through the doors today.

The Grampian Truck Show at Thainstone, near Inverurie, has more than 300 lorries and vehicles of various vintages on show across dozens of prize-winning categories.

Visitors can admire the trucks, visit stalls and today, take part in a charity auction with more than 50 items up for grabs.

Ally Smith is one of the organisers and said the first day had been “excellent” and that he was pleased they were back and raising money for north-east charities.

Hundreds of lorries and vehicles are lined up for the Grampian Truck Show at Thainstone. Picture: Kami Thomson/DCT Media`

Money is being raised for two local charities

Money raised at today’s auction will go to Charlie House, which supports children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions in the north-east, and The Leanne Fund, a cystic fibrosis charity, working with individuals and families across the Highlands, islands and Grampian.

Mr Shaw said: “It has been hard going to get the event up and running, but it has all been  worth it when you think of what we are doing here.

“There are just four of us who take on the organising, and there is so much work goes into the event.

“We have 300 plus trucks on show.”

David Glendinning (left) and Lewis Turner of Manners Transport. Pictures by Kami Thomson / DCT Media.

Judging a tough job

Mr Shaw encouraged people to head along to the second day of the motor show, and said there was something for everyone.

“I wouldn’t be able to pick a favourite – there are so many great vehicles with us this weekend,” he said.

“If you think of all the time and effort that goes into every one of these trucks, it is quite incredible.

“The standard just gets higher every time we run the show.”

Many families enjoyed visiting the event at Thainstone Centre in Inverurie. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

Winners are chosen by a team of 20 judges.

Mr Shaw said: “It is a gruelling task to choose the awards and to figure out what is best for first, second and third.

“We are looking for best supertruck, best non-working, best in class. There is a class for everything, including best Aberdeenshire truck.”

In pictures

Many people who visited on Saturday mentioned what an amazing day they had on social media. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Grampian Truck Show. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Robin Irons of Grampian Continental cleaning his wagon. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Robin Irons (left) and Jake Watson of Grampian Continental with their wagons. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Willie McDonald of Buckie with Tanya and boys Kalum (left) and Kyle at the show. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

 

Annie and Arlo Williams of Blackburn at the show.<br />Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Brothers Junior Morrison (top) and Damien of Insch at the show. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Trucks galore. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
An ice cream to cool the truckers down. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

