Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pictures: ‘End of an era’ as last ever Buchan Vintage Tractor Run takes place

By Louise Glen
April 24, 2022, 3:34 pm Updated: April 24, 2022, 4:10 pm
One last run: About 30 tractors took part in the last Buchan Vintage Tractor Run today. Picture: Duncan Brown
One last run: About 30 tractors took part in the last Buchan Vintage Tractor Run today. Picture: Duncan Brown

A group of north-east farmers have completed their final charity vintage tractor run.

The Buchan Vintage Tractor run has raised £116,350 for various good causes over the year, with farmers taking their magnificent old vehicles out along some of the area’s country roads.

But organiser Doug Nicol said “old age” – and 20 years of dedicated service – meant he has made the difficult decision to call time on the event.

About 30 or so tractors travelled from Fetterangus to Strichen, New Pitsligo, Maud and Clochan School in Stuartfield and then back to Fetterangus today.

The group set out from Fetterangus this morning. Picture by Duncan Brown.

‘End of an era’

Mr Nicol is still finalising the total raised from this year’s run, which will be split between Buchan Renal Unit, Peterhead and Summer Ward and Peterhead Community Hospital.

Mr Nicol said: “It went very well – and while we don’t have a final total it was worthwhile.

“This is the last one, as I am getting too old and we have been doing it for 20 years.

“Each year, you say at the end of every tractor run ‘see you next year’ so it was sad not to be able to say that today. It is the end of an era.”

Mr Nicol has three tractors, but admitted he could have had more as he enjoys the vehicles so much.

He said: “I just like tractors, they are grand machines and there is always someone who is willing to have a go on them and keep them in good order.”

In pictures: The final run

Member of Buchan Vintage Tractor Club showed off their machines. Picture by Duncan Brown.
More than £116,000 has been raised for charity. Picture by Duncan Brown.
The tractors came from farms across the north-east. Picture by Duncan Brown.
The tractors made their way through the Peterhead countryside. Picture by Duncan Brown.
A small crowd had gathered by the side of the road. Picture by Duncan Brown.
The vehicles were in pristine condition. Picture by Duncan Brown.
Some of the tractors were in their 80th year. Picture by Duncan Brown.
The Buchan Vintage Tractor Club. Picture by Duncan Brown.
The Buchan Vintage Tractor Club. Picture by Duncan Brown.
The Buchan Vintage Tractor Club. Picture by Duncan Brown.
The Super Dexia. Picture by Duncan Brown.
A rosettee winner. Picture by Duncan Brown.
The Buchan Vintage Tractor Club. Picture by Duncan Brown.
The Buchan Vintage Tractor Club. Picture by Duncan Brown.
The Buchan Vintage Tractor Club. Picture by Duncan Brown.
The Buchan Vintage Tractor Club. Picture by Duncan Brown.
The Buchan Vintage Tractor Club. Picture by Duncan Brown.
The Buchan Vintage Tractor Club. Picture by Duncan Brown.
The Buchan Vintage Tractor Club. Picture by Duncan Brown.
The Buchan Vintage Tractor Club. Picture by Duncan Brown.

 

