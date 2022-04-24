Pictures: ‘End of an era’ as last ever Buchan Vintage Tractor Run takes place

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of north-east farmers have completed their final charity vintage tractor run.

The Buchan Vintage Tractor run has raised £116,350 for various good causes over the year, with farmers taking their magnificent old vehicles out along some of the area’s country roads.

But organiser Doug Nicol said “old age” – and 20 years of dedicated service – meant he has made the difficult decision to call time on the event.

About 30 or so tractors travelled from Fetterangus to Strichen, New Pitsligo, Maud and Clochan School in Stuartfield and then back to Fetterangus today.

‘End of an era’

Mr Nicol is still finalising the total raised from this year’s run, which will be split between Buchan Renal Unit, Peterhead and Summer Ward and Peterhead Community Hospital.

Mr Nicol said: “It went very well – and while we don’t have a final total it was worthwhile.

“This is the last one, as I am getting too old and we have been doing it for 20 years.

“Each year, you say at the end of every tractor run ‘see you next year’ so it was sad not to be able to say that today. It is the end of an era.”

Mr Nicol has three tractors, but admitted he could have had more as he enjoys the vehicles so much.

He said: “I just like tractors, they are grand machines and there is always someone who is willing to have a go on them and keep them in good order.”

