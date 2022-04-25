Dig out donations to help spruce up the garden of Aberdeen care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dig out donations to help spruce up the garden of Aberdeen care home

By Joanna Bremner
April 25, 2022, 1:31 pm Updated: April 25, 2022, 2:04 pm
Resident of Jesmond Care Home watering flowers in the sunshine.
Residents of Jesmond Care Home, Bridge of Don, are seeking donations of the likes of gardening furniture and tools to enjoy the use of this summer.

An Aberdeen car home is looking for help to spruce up its garden in time for summer.

The team at Jesmond Care Home in Bridge of Don has been tidying up their outdoor space to inspire residents to get gardening in time for summer, but is now appealing for locals to donate some tools, plants, ornaments and even furniture to make the most of the space.

Gardening aligns with operator Renaissance Care’s health and wellbeing strategy, which prioritises the emotional, mental and physical health of those in its care.

Their Winter Olympics activity inspired residents to have fun braving colder weather.

This summer, they hope they will have the same success in encouraging residents to get outdoors and put their skilled green fingers to good use.

Green fingers itching to get stuck in

Resident Helen Kirk, aged 80, said: “I’ve always enjoyed gardening – it’s so satisfying to reap the rewards of some hard work.

“I’m excited to get stuck in with the staff and hopefully we can create a garden that can be enjoyed all year round.”

The care home began improvements last month to revitalise the garden for residents to enjoy, particularly as they look forward to celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Renaissance Care is also devoted to creating lasting relationships with the surrounding community through the united aim of improving their local area.

So nice to be out in the sunshine. The gardens are looking great ☀️ #blossomwithrenaissance

Posted by Renaissance Care on Thursday, 21 April 2022

Care home activities coordinator Jade McGowan said: “We strive to create fun activities which will use the wisdom of our residents.

“With several keen gardeners within the home and warmer weather round the corner, it is the perfect time to launch our gardening projects.

“We are very lucky to be situated within such a supportive community and we are hopeful that this call will prompt some further generosity.

“Our garden could do with a little love and our residents have years of experience which we know will be put to good use.

“If you have anything to spare, please do get in touch.”

To help, e-mail dgardiner@renaissance-care.co.uk

