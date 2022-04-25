Dig out donations to help spruce up the garden of Aberdeen care home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen car home is looking for help to spruce up its garden in time for summer.

The team at Jesmond Care Home in Bridge of Don has been tidying up their outdoor space to inspire residents to get gardening in time for summer, but is now appealing for locals to donate some tools, plants, ornaments and even furniture to make the most of the space.

Gardening aligns with operator Renaissance Care’s health and wellbeing strategy, which prioritises the emotional, mental and physical health of those in its care.

Their Winter Olympics activity inspired residents to have fun braving colder weather.

This summer, they hope they will have the same success in encouraging residents to get outdoors and put their skilled green fingers to good use.

Green fingers itching to get stuck in

Resident Helen Kirk, aged 80, said: “I’ve always enjoyed gardening – it’s so satisfying to reap the rewards of some hard work.

“I’m excited to get stuck in with the staff and hopefully we can create a garden that can be enjoyed all year round.”

The care home began improvements last month to revitalise the garden for residents to enjoy, particularly as they look forward to celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Renaissance Care is also devoted to creating lasting relationships with the surrounding community through the united aim of improving their local area.

Care home activities coordinator Jade McGowan said: “We strive to create fun activities which will use the wisdom of our residents.

“With several keen gardeners within the home and warmer weather round the corner, it is the perfect time to launch our gardening projects.

“We are very lucky to be situated within such a supportive community and we are hopeful that this call will prompt some further generosity.

“Our garden could do with a little love and our residents have years of experience which we know will be put to good use.

“If you have anything to spare, please do get in touch.”

To help, e-mail dgardiner@renaissance-care.co.uk