Retailers urged to be ‘wary’ after Stonehaven garden centre targeted as part of £45,000 fraud spree

By Louise Glen
April 25, 2022, 1:06 pm Updated: April 25, 2022, 1:19 pm
Police are urging caution in accepting cheques for high-value products after a Stonehaven garden centre was defrauded of £4,500-worth of furniture and clothes. Picture supplied by DCT.
Scammers have conned an Aberdeenshire garden centre out of £4,500 of goods.

Police are now urging retailers across the north-east to be vigilant amid concern the fraud is the latest in a spree that has cost businesses across Grampian and Tayside more than £45,000.

In the most recent incident, the culprits bought furniture and clothes from a Stonehaven garden centre. Their cheque bounced, and the goods were later seen for sale on “a well-known online site.”

Retailers must be vigilant

A police spokesman said: “Officers are asking retailers to be vigilant following a fraud at a garden centre in Stonehaven.

“Three men entered the premises on Wednesday March 23 2022, and acquired furniture and clothing worth over £4,500.

“The suspects paid for the items with a cheque which later bounced. The items were later found for sale on a well-known online site.”

Sergeant Katy Townhill, from the Stonehaven community policing team, said: “I would ask retailers to ensure their staff are aware of this type of fraud happening in the area.

“In particular, to be wary of anyone asking to make high value purchases by cheque and carry out due diligence before accepting payment this way.”

Anyone with information can contact the Police on 101, quoting incident number 0834 of Monday April 4 2022, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

