Heartbroken couple offer up £500 reward after kitten dies from pellet gun wounds

An Aberdeen couple have offered a reward after their beloved kitten was shot by a pellet gun.

Six-month-old Tango died today, two days after the attack in Sclattie Park in Bucksburn.

Now his heartbroken owners, David O’Neill and Mandy Anderson, have offered up a £500 reward to anyone with information that leads to the conviction of the culprits.

Police have confirmed they are investigating.

The culprits shot the six-month-old cat on Saturday, just days after he had first been let out.

“It was the first time we let the cats out, as the weather was better,” Mr O’Neill said.

“For four or five days, there were no issues whatsoever.

“And then on Saturday night, we found him lying in the back garden – we thought he had been injured or attacked.”

They rushed Tango to the vet, where he was kept overnight.

Vets later told the pair that he had been shot and would require surgery.

‘Whoever is doing this is completely calculated’

But despite hopes that kitten would recover, he died this afternoon.

Mr O’Neill, is the general manager at Meet the Meat, where “animal welfare is at the heart of [their] procurement process.”

The 54-year-old is passionately against animal cruelty, and now desperately wants to catch the culprits to prevent any further attacks.

“He was a lovely little thing and I’m just disgusted,” he said.

“He had become a member of the family.

“My concern is that whoever is doing this is completely calculated and needs to be caught.

“And we have heard that other cats have been attacked in the area – it’s unacceptable.

“It wouldn’t feel safe to let our other cat out now.”

Describing the culprits as the “lowest of the low”, Mr O’Neill said he hoped the reward would be an incentive for someone to come forward with information.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.