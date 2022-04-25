Heartbroken couple offer up £500 reward after kitten dies from pellet gun wounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Heartbroken couple offer up £500 reward after kitten dies from pellet gun wounds

By Joanna Bremner
April 25, 2022, 5:41 pm Updated: April 25, 2022, 5:44 pm
The six-month-old kitten that has died after being shot with a pellet gun on Saturday.
David O'Neill's family is heartbroken after six-month-old Tango died today following the shooting. Submitted pic

An Aberdeen couple have offered a reward after their beloved kitten was shot by a pellet gun.

Six-month-old Tango died today, two days after the attack in Sclattie Park in Bucksburn.

Now his heartbroken owners, David O’Neill and Mandy Anderson, have offered up a £500 reward to anyone with information that leads  to the conviction of the culprits.

Police have confirmed they are investigating.

The culprits shot the six-month-old cat on Saturday, just days after he had first been let out.

“It was the first time we let the cats out, as the weather was better,” Mr O’Neill said.

“For four or five days, there were no issues whatsoever.

“And then on Saturday night, we found him lying in the back garden – we thought he had been injured or attacked.”

They rushed Tango to the vet, where he was kept overnight.

Vets later told the pair that he had been shot and would require surgery.

‘Whoever is doing this is completely calculated’

But despite hopes that kitten would recover, he died this afternoon.

Mr O’Neill, is the general manager at Meet the Meat, where “animal welfare is at the heart of [their] procurement process.”

The 54-year-old is passionately against animal cruelty, and now desperately wants to catch the culprits to prevent any further attacks.

“He was a lovely little thing and I’m just disgusted,” he said.

“He had become a member of the family.

“My concern is that whoever is doing this is completely calculated and needs to be caught.

“And we have heard that other cats have been attacked in the area – it’s unacceptable.

“It wouldn’t feel safe to let our other cat out now.”

Describing the culprits as the “lowest of the low”, Mr O’Neill said he hoped the reward would be an incentive for someone to come forward with information.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

