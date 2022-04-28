999 Ball held to bring emergency services together for The Archie Foundation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A special charity ball has been organised for emergency service workers across the north-east.

The 999 Ball is on June 3 and aims to bring together staff from the fire, police, ambulance and NHS services following a tough couple of years.

Money raised from the event at Pittodrie will go to The Archie Foundation, the official charity of Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Firefighters Matthew Crabb and Robbie Sturrock, both watch commanders, and PC Ryan Rozanski have organised the event with help from the Archie team.

There is already a strong relationship between the services and charity, as every year the police and fire service go head-to-head in the Battle of the Badges football match.

Mr Crabb said they wanted to do more this year, and give colleagues the chance to let their hair down after such a challenging time during the pandemic.

He said: “We knew that we wanted to do a little more this year rather than just a football event and we felt that a big event like that would be a good opportunity for people to get out again and enjoy themselves.”

‘The stuff they do at the hospital is absolutely brilliant’

Guests at the ball, which is only open for those working in emergency services and the NHS, can expect a night of food, dancing and music provided by local band The Franchise.

Mr Crabb said he, and many others, have a personal connection to the charity that drives them to fundraise.

“My nephew who is three has been really ill, he’s been in intensive care at RACH,” he explained.

“Just seeing what the Archie Foundation can offer in some of the facilities and the stuff they do at the hospital is absolutely brilliant.

“For a lot of these guys that are playing in the football match or coming to the ball, they have some sort of relatable story about how the foundation has helped them.”

‘The more money raised, the better’

The 999 Ball is the organisers’ way of combining a thanks to those who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic with raising money for a good cause.

Mr Crabb said: “It’s a lot of planning but it’s all worth it, the more money we can raise and the more we can give to the Archie Foundation, the better.

“We’ve all effectively put ourselves in harm’s way because Covid was so rife, even at the start we were still going out and having to mix with people.

“It’s great that now things are starting to open up again, people are really desperate to get out and have a social event like this. ”

Cassie McGunnigle, regional fundraising officer at the Archie Foundation has been helping the trio organise the night.

“We are so grateful for the continued support from Police Scotland and SFRS,” she said.

“As a charity, we really value the relationships we have with Police Scotland and SFRS.

“They both play an integral part in our city, so to be able to partner up with them and offer events that celebrate and recognize members of the community is a great thing.”

For more information about the ball or to book tickets, e-mail the999ball@outlook.com