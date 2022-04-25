Emergency services at scene of two-vehicle crash on north-east road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident on the B994 Kemnay to Kintore road.

Officers received the call around 6.10pm this evening.

Two-vehicles have been involved in the crash. It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Police have confirmed emergency services are currently at the scene.

More to follow.