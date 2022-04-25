Emergency services at scene of two-vehicle crash on north-east road By Lottie Hood April 25, 2022, 8:12 pm The incident happened around 6.10pm. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Emergency services are at the scene of an incident on the B994 Kemnay to Kintore road. Officers received the call around 6.10pm this evening. Two-vehicles have been involved in the crash. It is not yet known if anyone has been injured. Police have confirmed emergency services are currently at the scene. More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal A96 clear following crash involving ambulance at Thainstone roundabout Emergency services called to A90 crash near Hatton Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after A9 crash near Aviemore Man, 41, charged following three-car crash on A96 at Ardersier junction