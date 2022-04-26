[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lidl has launched a search for some new store sites – and is offering a finder’s fee of up to £22,500.

The retailer has announced its annual list of areas it is exploring as potential sites for new stores, with several in the north-east.

In Aberdeen, the chain is looking for a site in Garthdee and another for Mastrick due to relocation.

Banchory, Banff, Ellon, Stonehaven and Westhill are also on the cards.

Rival supermarket Aldi already has stores in Ellon and Westhill, and has an eye on a store in Stonehaven.

Lidl is calling on the public to help identify sites it should be looking into, and as an incentive, they’re offering a finder’s fee.

If someone’s suggested site is eventually chosen, Lidl have said they will give either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds.

This could amount to £22,500 for a completed £1.5m site purchase.

Suggested sites must be easily accessible, have at least 100 parking spaces and be near a town centre or in a retail park.

‘We know how engaged our customers are’

Richard Taylor, chief development officer at Lidl GB, explained the motive behind engaging with the public to find new sites.

He said: “We work with some of the best people in the industry to identify new sites, but we also know how engaged our future and existing customers are and we want to build on this.

“Our finder’s fees are, therefore, available to absolutely anyone that can identify a viable option for a new store that we’re not already aware of, and we welcome any suitable suggestions that will help up us to meet our ambitious target of 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.”

You can find out more about Lidl’s requirements for its new sites on their website.