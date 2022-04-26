Van driver unhurt after crash on South Deeside Road By Louise Glen April 26, 2022, 9:49 am Updated: April 26, 2022, 10:08 am Vehicle on its side near Ardoe House hotel on the B9077. Picture by Kami Thomson. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A driver has escaped uninjured after his van crashed off the road and landed on its side. Emergency services were alerted to the incident on South Deeside Road at about 8.45am. A silver Vauxhall Combo 2000 landed on its side near Ardoe House Hotel, but police say nobody was hurt. A spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a van coming off the road on South Deeside Road, Aberdeen at around 8.45am on Tuesday, April 26. Vehicle on its side. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media On social media, drivers warned others of the hazard. One said: “Accident near Ardoe House, car on its side. “Road not passable, no police as yet. Avoid.” The road has since reopened. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Four children among six injured in A93 crash near Banchory Driver airlifted to hospital following serious crash between lorry and car near Lossiemouth Call for witnesses after man crashes into tree on A98 Emergency services leave scene of two-car crash in Aberdeen