Van driver unhurt after crash on South Deeside Road

A driver has escaped uninjured after his van crashed off the road and landed on its side.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on South Deeside Road at about 8.45am.

A silver Vauxhall Combo 2000 landed on its side near Ardoe House Hotel, but police say nobody was hurt.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a van coming off the road on South Deeside Road, Aberdeen at around 8.45am on Tuesday, April 26.

On social media, drivers warned others of the hazard. One said: “Accident near Ardoe House, car on its side.

“Road not passable, no police as yet. Avoid.”

The road has since reopened.