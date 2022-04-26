A947 fully cleared near Turriff following one-car crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services attended the scene of a one-car crash near Turriff on Tuesday morning.

The A947 Aberdeen to Banff road was partially blocked, with traffic building up, but has since been cleared.

A police spokesman said there were no reported injuries.

The alarm was raised at about 9am.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single vehicle on the A947 near Turriff shortly before 9am on Tuesday April 26.”

The 35 Stagecoach services to Aberdeen and Elgin may be subject to delays while traffic returns to normal.

BBirdServiceUpdate. Due to a RTC on the A947 just out side Turriff at the water board ,the 35 services to Aberdeen and Elgin are subject to lelays .Sorry for any inconvenience coaused. pic.twitter.com/wJNZJl1tSi — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) April 26, 2022