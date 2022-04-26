The Bike Yard is back! Councillors approve return after organisers face the music over noise complaints

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Bike Yard will return to Aberdeen after organisers promised to keep the noise down following complaints about loud music.

Club bosses Scott Forrest and Rory Masson set up the bar inside a former Hutcheon Street motorcycle showroom last summer, with outdoor seating and food stalls in the forecourt.

At a time when Covid restrictions affected indoor hospitality, many embraced it as a safe way to socialise and (sometimes) soak up sun.

Mr Forrest and Mr Masson have been revving up for a return this weekend, ahead of another June-September stint.

Committee shown video of loud St Patrick’s Day party

But the plans nearly hit the skids following objections from two nearby residents.

Today, Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee met to decide whether the event should go ahead.

Members heard from the two objectors, who argued the residential area off George Street is “not the right place” for the enterprise.

And councillors were shown a video, captured during a “one-off” event for St Patrick’s Day, which appeared to show noise regulations being flouted.

Resident Gregor McLellan said neighbours gave the Bike Yard a pass last summer, with coronavrius hampering the hospitality trade.

But he added: “This is a converted showroom not designed to muffle any noise whatsoever.

“We didn’t want to complain last year because of what everyone went through with Covid, especially the hospitality industry. We were much more lenient.

“But now there is not the same need for outdoor space.”

Fellow resident Caroline Nicoll claimed the music was too noisy “on more than one occasion”.

She said there was “loud shouting and people hanging about waiting for taxis in a built-up residential area”.

Video ‘doesn’t show normal practices’

Mr Forrest said the footage was from “a separate event” and did not illustrate how the Bike Yard is normally run.

He added that it was “concerning to hear” neighbours “felt it was a bit loud” between June and September 2021.

“Decibel readings were taken on an hourly basis to make sure we were not a nuisance to our neighbours, we want to be part of the community,” he pleaded.

And Mr Masson stressed that immediate action was taken after a neighbour complained about the loud revelry during last month’s celebration.

Highlighting the benefits of the venue to the city, organisers said Visit Scotland had been looking to profile it as part of Aberdeen’s cultural offering.

Licence granted – but conditions imposed following Bike Yard complaints

Eventually councillors voted to grant the occasional licence, lasting from April 29 to May 12.

Councillor Lesley Dunbar said the “cool, cultural space” was to be applauded, and praised bosses for “being willing to work with the community”.

Whether further licences are issued for the planned summer season will depend on the Bike Yard keeping the noise down.

And Mr Forrest and Mr Masson will have to scale back their hours this weekend – only trading outside and inside until 10pm.

Previously, drinks were still served up indoors until midnight, while the cut-off time outdoors was 10pm.

And background tunes will be restricted to the former showroom, with no music allowed outdoors.

Speaking after the meeting, which you can watch here, Mr McLellan agreed a “happy compromise” had been reached.

Earlier this week, The Bike Yard said most tickets have been sold already for the May Day event.

