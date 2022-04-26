Last chance to buy tickets for an ‘unforgettable night’ at popular fundraising fashion show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Last chance to buy tickets for an ‘unforgettable night’ at popular fundraising fashion show

By Lottie Hood
April 26, 2022, 9:25 pm Updated: April 26, 2022, 11:13 pm
Models having been bringing their 'A-game' in rehearsals for Thursday's Brave fundraising event. Photo by Richard Frew Photography.
Live music, a two course dinner and a fun-filled evening with 24 entertaining models – Brave is promising to be a night to remember.

The popular event has not been able to take place for two years but is set to return with its “electric atmosphere” on Thursday evening.

One of Friends of Anchor’s most popular annual fundraising events is kicking off on Thursday, April 28 at 7.30pm at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen.

Local men who have faced or are going through a cancer or haematology diagnosis will be taking to the catwalk showcasing different clothing from local retailers.

Bringing their ‘A-game’

Pictured are the 24 male models who will be taking part in the fashion show this year. Photo by Richard Frew Photography.

Not simply walking from A to B, the models will be adding their own flare to the showcase with a few tricks and stunts up their sleeves.

Erica Banks, communications lead at Friends of Anchor, said the 24 male models have been bringing their “A game” in the weekly rehearsals.

She said: “They’re such natural entertainers and there are so many big personalities and wonderful people among the group to watch on stage.

“Every week we’ve seen their confidence grow hugely. We’ve seen them working on their little dance routines and stunts and things that they’re going to do on the catwalk too. This is going to be a proper show for everyone.”

Money from the tickets sold for the two nights will going towards the Anchored Together appeal.

The charity is aiming to raise two million pounds for additional investment in the Anchor centre which is due to be open in Aberdeen next year.

Since the charity was founded, all operating costs for the organisation are covered by Aberdeen company Balmoral Group. This ensures every penny donated to Friends of Anchor goes to the cause.

‘Promises to be a unforgettable evening’

Although the fundraising side is important, Ms Banks said it is the experiences that the model’s take from the event that is the big win.

She added: “A big part of Friends of Anchor is the fundraising side of things but first and foremost it’s about the experience that the 24 men in the line-up take from it.

“We see friendships built that last for a lifetime and we see confidence grow hugely.

“The development that you see in the weeks go by that then unfold on show days as well is really special so we would love to see some more people in the audience watching the magic happen.

“Every year Brave promises to be a unforgettable evening. It has a really electric atmosphere every single year.

“It promises to have party energy, great music, great entertainment from the guys and a really, really fun night so we would love to see some people come on board and buy a ticket for a night of fun.”

There are still some tickets available for the 7pm show on Thursday, April 28 at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen.

These can be purchased individually for the event or there are also some table availabilities for up to eight people for those planning on bringing a few friends.

Tickets are £45 per person and all include a free drink and foodie favour on arrival as well as a two course meal and a fun night of entertainment.

They can be purchased by emailing info@friendsofanchor.org

