Last chance to buy tickets for an ‘unforgettable night’ at popular fundraising fashion show

Live music, a two course dinner and a fun-filled evening with 24 entertaining models – Brave is promising to be a night to remember.

The popular event has not been able to take place for two years but is set to return with its “electric atmosphere” on Thursday evening.

One of Friends of Anchor’s most popular annual fundraising events is kicking off on Thursday, April 28 at 7.30pm at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen.

Local men who have faced or are going through a cancer or haematology diagnosis will be taking to the catwalk showcasing different clothing from local retailers.

Bringing their ‘A-game’

Not simply walking from A to B, the models will be adding their own flare to the showcase with a few tricks and stunts up their sleeves.

Erica Banks, communications lead at Friends of Anchor, said the 24 male models have been bringing their “A game” in the weekly rehearsals.

She said: “They’re such natural entertainers and there are so many big personalities and wonderful people among the group to watch on stage.

“Every week we’ve seen their confidence grow hugely. We’ve seen them working on their little dance routines and stunts and things that they’re going to do on the catwalk too. This is going to be a proper show for everyone.”

Money from the tickets sold for the two nights will going towards the Anchored Together appeal.

The charity is aiming to raise two million pounds for additional investment in the Anchor centre which is due to be open in Aberdeen next year.

Since the charity was founded, all operating costs for the organisation are covered by Aberdeen company Balmoral Group. This ensures every penny donated to Friends of Anchor goes to the cause.

‘Promises to be a unforgettable evening’

Although the fundraising side is important, Ms Banks said it is the experiences that the model’s take from the event that is the big win.

She added: “A big part of Friends of Anchor is the fundraising side of things but first and foremost it’s about the experience that the 24 men in the line-up take from it.

“We see friendships built that last for a lifetime and we see confidence grow hugely.

“The development that you see in the weeks go by that then unfold on show days as well is really special so we would love to see some more people in the audience watching the magic happen.

“Every year Brave promises to be a unforgettable evening. It has a really electric atmosphere every single year.

“It promises to have party energy, great music, great entertainment from the guys and a really, really fun night so we would love to see some people come on board and buy a ticket for a night of fun.”

There are still some tickets available for the 7pm show on Thursday, April 28 at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen.

These can be purchased individually for the event or there are also some table availabilities for up to eight people for those planning on bringing a few friends.

Tickets are £45 per person and all include a free drink and foodie favour on arrival as well as a two course meal and a fun night of entertainment.

They can be purchased by emailing info@friendsofanchor.org