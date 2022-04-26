Former Fraserburgh bookshop goes on the market following £1.3m transformation into hotel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A blaze-hit former bookshop in Fraserburgh has been put on the market following a £1.3million revamp to turn it into a hotel.

The historic building on 5-13 Mid Street had been an eyesore in the town centre for more than a decade after it was destroyed in a fire in 2009.

The North East Scotland Preservation Trust (NESPT) has been hard at work to give the building a new lease of life after taking over the property in 2019.

It was part of town’s regeneration project and backed with grant funding from the Fraserburgh 2021 Priority Grant Scheme.

And after three years of efforts, the newly refurbished hotel, which also includes the adjoining B-listed former Clydesdale Bank, is now up for grabs for £10,000 on a leasehold basis.

It has 11 en-suite bedrooms – including a fully accessible bedroom on the ground floor – a small café/restaurant, a fully fitted kitchen and a reception area.

Phase two of the refurbishment project at the former bank is also expected to be completed by spring next year.

This will add a further five en-suite bedrooms, including some very large double aspect rooms, with lift access, a new 42 cover restaurant and a large bar/bistro in the former banking hall.

Hospitality business agent at Christie & Co Tony Spence, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a unique opportunity to lease a newly developed hotel within the town centre of Fraserburgh. The property would be well-suited to an experienced owner-operator or couple, with the fully fitted commercial kitchen allowing the new operators to also trade via a café or restaurant operation on the ground floor.”