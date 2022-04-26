Former Fraserburgh bookshop goes on the market following £1.3m transformation into hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Former Fraserburgh bookshop goes on the market following £1.3m transformation into hotel

By Denny Andonova
April 26, 2022, 5:45 pm Updated: April 26, 2022, 7:48 pm
Scaffolding came down on the former John Trail Bookshop last year.
Scaffolding came down on the former John Trail Bookshop last year.

A blaze-hit former bookshop in Fraserburgh has been put on the market following a £1.3million revamp to turn it into a hotel.

The historic building on 5-13 Mid Street had been an eyesore in the town centre for more than a decade after it was destroyed in a fire in 2009.

The North East Scotland Preservation Trust (NESPT) has been hard at work to give the building a new lease of life after taking over the property in 2019.

It was part of town’s regeneration project and backed with grant funding from the Fraserburgh 2021 Priority Grant Scheme.

And after three years of efforts, the newly refurbished hotel, which also includes the adjoining B-listed former Clydesdale Bank, is now up for grabs for £10,000 on a leasehold basis.

John Trail Cards and books shop in Fraserburgh.

It has 11 en-suite bedrooms – including a fully accessible bedroom on the ground floor – a small café/restaurant, a fully fitted kitchen and a reception area.

Phase two of the refurbishment project at the former bank is also expected to be completed by spring next year.

This will add a further five en-suite bedrooms, including some very large double aspect rooms, with lift access, a new 42 cover restaurant and a large bar/bistro in the former banking hall.

Hospitality business agent at Christie & Co Tony Spence, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a unique opportunity to lease a newly developed hotel within the town centre of Fraserburgh. The property would be well-suited to an experienced owner-operator or couple, with the fully fitted commercial kitchen allowing the new operators to also trade via a café or restaurant operation on the ground floor.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal