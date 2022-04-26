41-year-old man given fixed penalty notice following three-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Kellie Pearl Way in Ellon has reopened following a crash and a man has been given a fixed penalty notice in connection with the incident.

The crash happened at around 5.30pm today.

Traffic was earlier diverted to the A90 while the road was closed causing delays for motorists.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene of the crash which involved three vehicles.

Fire crews received the call at 5.40pm and sent one appliance from Ellon to the scene.

They made sure the vehicles were safe and left at 5.54pm.

A 41-year-old man has been treated for minor injuries and has been given a fixed penalty notice following the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving three vehicles in Kellie Pearl Way, Ellon at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, April 26.

“A 41-year-old man was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

“He was given a fixed penalty notice in connection with the incident.

“The road has now reopened.”