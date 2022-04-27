Aberdeen FC: Nine in 10 fans want new beach stadium as thousands respond to survey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen fans have thrown their “overwhelming” support behind plans for a new stadium at the city’s beachfront.

The football club has already received more than 6,500 responses to a survey on the proposals, launched earlier this month.

And now, a club spokeswoman has said 92% of respondents are supportive of a new beach ground as a replacement for nearby Pittodrie.

A new football ground, possibly to be built as a joint venture with the city council, is part of the local authority’s masterplan to revitalise the waterfront.

With £150 million set aside to cover the revamp and a refresh of the city centre, “world-class” community sports facilities and a facelift for the Beach Ballroom are also on the cards.

Aberdeen FC fan survey on beach stadium plans

The club revealed the main reasons for fans wanting a stadium in the city were to stay close to Aberdeen FC’s original Pittodrie home and heritage, and for the new development to benefit city centre businesses.

Specifically looking at the beach location, the majority said the football ground should be in the city it serves and at the heart of the community.

Atmosphere and affordability were also top priorities while proximity to public transport, iconic design and environmental sustainability were identified as factors, but with less importance, in the poll.

That’s despite club chairman Dave Cormack making his ambitions to become Europe’s first club to have a net-zero stadium.

This would include being powered – and maybe even generating for community use – green energy, such as hydrogen.

What next for Aberdeen FC and the beach stadium plans?

An outline business case for the new stadium is due to go before newly-elected councillors in June, when the full £150m city masterplan will be considered.

The council approached AFC, which already has planning permission for a a stadium next to its Kingsford training complex on the edge of the city, about the beach when plotting out the regeneration of the shore.

Rob Wicks, AFC’s commercial director, said: “Recognising the urgent need to retain footfall in a city centre devastated by the withdrawal of major retail brands, the council asked us to explore the potential of remaining in the city.

“Since, then we’ve been working with them, our stadium architects and other specialist consultants on potential designs, incorporating an ice rink and leisure centre.

“The response to our survey has been fantastic and it’s clear that the vast majority of fans would prefer us to remain near our spiritual home and within the city.”

Value of developing Pittodrie key to new stadium plans – as costs soar

Last week, club chairman Dave Cormack said rising costs – being felt throughout the construction industry – would hike the cost of a new stadium at the beach to as much as £75 million.

In another exclusive interview with The P&J, he said a beachfront arena could take up to five years to build – and planning permission is yet to be secured.

When the Dons secured planning permission in 2018 for a new ground at Kingsford on the edge of the city, it was thought it would cost £45m.

Why the Dons can’t stay at Pittodrie

Now, Mr Wicks impressed the importance of developing the land underneath the hallowed Pittodrie pitch – and why they are looking for alternatives to the joint stadium and training ground between Kingswells and Westhill.

He said: “Inevitably, the long and arduous process of finding a new home for the club has again raised questions over why we can’t stay at Pittodrie and why we are now considering the beach after spending considerable time and money on Kingsford.

“At a new site that isn’t land-locked or otherwise constrained, we can create new, quality, modern and flexible spaces and facilities that will allow us to not only drive current revenues and generate new revenue streams, but also enable considerably more community-led activity.

“As the only option open to us at the time, Kingsford presented a number of positives, including the benefits of having our training facilities co-located with the stadium and the ease of access for fans from outwith the city. It was our plan C when there was no plan D.”