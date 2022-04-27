Aberdeen City Council announce Platinum Jubilee weekend line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen City Council announce Platinum Jubilee weekend line-up

By Joanna Bremner
April 27, 2022, 1:04 pm Updated: April 27, 2022, 1:16 pm
Queen smiling
The city has a series of historical events planned to mark Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June this year.

A giant picnic will be held in one of Aberdeen’s best loved parks to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Families, friends, couples and visitors are being encouraged to take a picnic to Duthie Park on Sunday, June 5 to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

There will be live music in the bandstand, as well as children’s entertainment and sports activities.

The event is just one of the ways the city council has decided to mark the historic occasion. 

On Thursday, June 2, a traditional beacon will be lit outside Marischal College on Broad Street at the same time as numerous others across the country.

A lone piper and invited dignitaries will lead the event at 9.30pm, which will be officially declared by official proclamation at the Mercat Cross just hours before, at 2pm.

On one of her many visits to Aberdeen, Queen Elizabeth II greeted pupils from Abbotswell primary school during a visit to Sue Ryder in Kincorth. Credit: Jim Irvine, Press and Journal/PA Wire.

As the 2,022 beacons are lit across the UK and throughout the Commonwealth a local choir will perform A Song for the Commonwealth – A Life Lived with Grace as a unique musical tribute to the Queen.

Queen has ‘special bond’ with Aberdeen

The north-east holds a special place in the Queen’s heart, as she spends her summer at Balmoral Castle in Royal Deeside.

She has also carried out numerous official openings in the Granite City itself.

Lord Lieutenant – and lord provost – Barney Crockett is hosting the Queen’s Jubilee Family Picnic, and encouraged people to take some time to celebrate the occasion.

“We are delighted to be participating in and giving the citizens of Aberdeen an opportunity to attend the celebrations to mark the historic occasion of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee,” he said.

“Her Majesty has a genuine special bond with the city of Aberdeen and its people, and we’ve been fortunate to have had a number of visits from The Queen over the 70 years of her reign, including visits to mark all three of her previous jubilees in 1977, 2002 and 2012.

“The lighting of the official Beacon and the Queen’s Jubilee Family Picnic at Duthie Park will be a fantastic opportunity for the citizens of Aberdeen to come together as a community and celebrate this historic occasion that is sure to be remembered for years to come across the generations.”

Her Majesty the Queen enjoying a visit to Sue Ryder centre in Kincorth. Picture by Jim Irvine.

There are other events planned to mark the jubilee, including a private service of thanksgiving on Sunday, June 12.

A commemorative tree will also be planted later this year in Hazlehead Park as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy Project later this year.

The picnic will run from 11.30am-2.30pm on June 5.

