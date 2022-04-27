Police trace man missing from Aberdeen for more than a week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Aberdeen a have said they have traced a man who has been missing for more that a week.

After issuing an appeal earlier today to find Bruce Lawson who was last seen in the Spring Gardens area of the city on Tuesday, April 19 – officers said he had been traced.

Inspector Craig Currie, of Mastrick Police Station earlier said: “We are growing concerned for Bruce’s welfare and want to ensure he is safe and well.”