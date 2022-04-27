Police trace man missing from Aberdeen for more than a week By Louise Glen April 27, 2022, 11:33 am Updated: April 27, 2022, 12:26 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police in Aberdeen a have said they have traced a man who has been missing for more that a week. After issuing an appeal earlier today to find Bruce Lawson who was last seen in the Spring Gardens area of the city on Tuesday, April 19 – officers said he had been traced. Inspector Craig Currie, of Mastrick Police Station earlier said: “We are growing concerned for Bruce’s welfare and want to ensure he is safe and well.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Woman reported missing from Aberdeen ‘traced safely’ Family of missing Shaun Banner ask people to share news of search as someone could hold ‘important part of the puzzle’ Heartbroken couple offer up £500 reward after kitten dies from pellet gun wounds ‘Sick with worry doesn’t even come close:’ Family of missing Shaun Banner plead for information