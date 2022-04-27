Woman reported missing from Aberdeen ‘traced safely’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “vulnerable” woman reported missing in Aberdeen has been traced, police have confirmed.

Michaela Mannall, 18, was reported missing earlier today after being last seen in the Cornhill Road area at about 12.10pm on Wednesday, April 27.

Police have said she has now been “traced safely” and thanked the public for sharing the appeal.

We can confirm that Michaela Mannall, 18, who had been reported missing from Aberdeen has been traced safely. Thank you to everyone who helped with our earlier appeal. pic.twitter.com/3mk0i1O9uz — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) April 27, 2022