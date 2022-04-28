Youths charged following disturbance in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of female youths have been reported in connection with a disturbance in Aberdeen.

Police were called to the Foresterhill Road area just after 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Reports from the area suggest police presence was still visible at around 10pm.

Nobody was injured.

Police have now confirmed a “number of” young females have been reported.