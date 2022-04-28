Youths charged following disturbance in Aberdeen By Lauren Robertson April 28, 2022, 8:55 am Updated: April 28, 2022, 9:18 am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A number of female youths have been reported in connection with a disturbance in Aberdeen. Police were called to the Foresterhill Road area just after 7.30pm on Wednesday. Reports from the area suggest police presence was still visible at around 10pm. Nobody was injured. Police have now confirmed a “number of” young females have been reported. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal 999 Ball held to bring emergency services together for The Archie Foundation Dad blacked out during bar crawl and woke up in cells having hurled sexual and homophobic abuse at police Woman reported missing from Aberdeen ‘traced safely’ Puppy Luther ready to pawtrol the north-east