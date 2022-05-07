‘I’m deaf, I’m blind, but look what I can do’: Sign language concert to raise money for assistance dog charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I’m deaf, I’m blind, but look what I can do’: Sign language concert to raise money for assistance dog charities

By Joanna Bremner
May 7, 2022, 5:36 pm
Sound and Vision group are putting on a concert to raise money for Guide dogs for the Blind and Hearing dogs for Deaf People. From left, Jill Easton, Ells McHaffie and Cath French. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
Sound and Vision are rehearsing for their new show ‘Paws for Applause’ to raise money for charities that support guide and hearing dogs.

Opening with the popular uplifting anthem This Is Me, the group will be performing 16 songs in their themed setlist, 14 of which will be performed in British Sign Language with a backing track.

Though the group took a break over the pandemic, they are back and ready to wow Aberdeen audiences with their talent this June.

Previous concerts held in 2018 and 2019 raised funds for North East Sensory Services, raising more than £4500.

Sound and Vision group with dogs Alfie and Blossom. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

The event will showcase the talent of the deaf and visually impaired in the local community, this year with a theme highlighting the invaluable work of guide and hearing dogs.

Fraser Crerar, 64, is one of the main organisers of the event and will be compere at the concerts.

Much like the character in The Greatest Showman, Mr. Crerar says that their opening song empowers the performers by giving them the chance to say, “Yes, I’m deaf, I’m blind, but look what I can do.”

Assistance dogs provide invaluable support

The concert is an opportunity for the group to raise funds for the dogs that help support them day to day, says Mr. Crerar.

“Some of our songs focus on the theme of relying on others, like deaf and blind people do with their assistance dogs,” he said.

“A brother and sister are going to perform during Bruno Mars’ song, Count On Me, as deaf and blind people can count on their assistance dog to make their lives better.”

The Sound and Vision choir is made up of 10 British Sign Language students, including a family of four.

From left, Jerry Coleman, Lesley Crera and Kay Hamilton. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

There will be group and solo performances, as well as a sibling duet.

Visually-impaired musician, Jerry Coleman, is among the talented group performing.

A self-taught jazz saxophonist, Mr. Coleman will perform two solos at the concert.

Enjoying the challenge

Learning the BSL signs at rehearsals can be quite arduous but the performers are enjoying the challenge.

Some pieces involve learning as many as 100 signs – per song.

The two concerts will take place on Saturday, June 11 at St. Mark’s church with a matinee at 2.30pm and and an evening performance at 7pm.

Tickets cost £10 and can be bought from The Co–op, 204 Union Street.

All proceeds will go to Guide Dogs for the Blind and Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

