Siberia given permission to turn car park into party zone for people ‘anxious’ about socialising indoors on May Day weekend

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
April 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Siberia will open its car park to customers so that those nervous about parties can join in the May Day fun.

Siberia has been given permission to turn its car park into a temporary beer garden so that customers nervous about sociallising indoors can join in with May Day weekend celebrations.

The Belmont Street bar has secured a licence to use the car park to the back of the building on Saturday and Sunday.

The bar has not been able to mark the May Day holiday for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is now making plans to “deliver the best May Day yet”.

The application was considered by Aberdeen City Council’s Licensing Board this week.

The bash will be a chance for revellers to let their hair down. 

Siberia space for ‘anxious’ May Day customers

Lawyer Niall Hassard spoke at the meeting on behalf of the business, explaining the changes are for those still “anxious” about being in crowded indoor spaces.

He said: “The plan is to create space for customers who may be a little bit anxious to go back out, who want to socialise but feel being outside would be a bit better for them and their anxiety levels.

“They can come and do that and have a bit of quality time with friends and relatives.”

The outdoors space was bathed in sunlight on Thursday when we took these pictures. 

No need for nervous party-goers to ‘feel second class’

Mr Hassard revealed the outdoor space would have a temporary marquee and bar along with a mix of DJ and background music.

He added: “It is really important for the customer experience that there is entertainment and some atmosphere, and people outside don’t feel like second class customers.”

Board convener, councillor Marie Boulton, backed the application.

The space at the back of Siberia is only usually used by those staying there, but that will change for May Day weekend. 

She said: “I don’t think it will be detrimental to any residents and it’s through a period of time most people will be up and about anyway.”

The licence will allow the outdoor space to operate from 11am to 10pm on Saturday and 12.30pm to 10pm on Sunday.

Other licences granted

Another successful licensing application was granted to the owners of the Palm Court Hotel.

The Palm Court hotel’s plans attracted three complaints from neigbours. 

The hotel, on Seafield Road, had requested permission to allow the function suites and bar area to open until 2am from Friday to Sunday.

Objections were overruled because the late night operation would only be for certain functions rather than as “normal practice”.

Babylon customers will be pleased to hear they can dance the night away into the early hours. 

And nightclub Babylon had its full premises licence approved after previously operating on occasional licences.

The Alford Place hotspot, found above The College bar, received the go-ahead to operate from 12 noon to 3am.

You can see the discussion here.

