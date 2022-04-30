Aberdeen grandfather is looking forward to making people happy as he takes on Brave catwalk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Aberdeen grandfather is looking forward to making people happy as he takes on Brave catwalk

By Lauren Taylor
April 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Bon Accord Glass founder Bryan Keith had never taken a day off sick before his cancer diagnosis in 2019. Picture: Kami Thomson/DCT Media
When Bryan Keith was in the audience for Brave he never imagined he would be taking on the catwalk himself one day.

But next week the 77-year-old will be stepping out on stage alongside 23 other men to raise funds for Friends of Anchor.

Many in Aberdeen might recognise Mr Keith, as he was the founder of Bon Accord Glass. The joiner and glazer also gave business lectures at the Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

In 2000, he even received an honorary degree from the university.

He had never been off work sick a day in his life, nor had he needed any hospital treatments.

But, within three days of visiting the doctor in 2018, he was sent to the cancer unit after being diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer – resulting in a total of 37 treatments.

Determined to face diagnosis head-on

After completing that round, Mr Keith rang the bell in the Anchor unit to mark the end of his treatment so hard that he pulled the rope off – going back the next morning to fix it himself so others could still celebrate the end of their time there.

But unfortunately, that would not be the last time Mr Keith would be on the unit.

Although he felt fine for a while, he started to feel “jittery” again and went back to the doctor shortly before the pandemic hit.

After many tests, they discovered cancer had spread to his spine and treatment resumed immediately.

Mr Keith described this time as the worst he has felt, remembering how long it took to find out what was wrong and feeling like “there was no end to it”.

“I think it was a bit depressing, to be honest,” he explained. “But, I’ve never been depressed in my life.

Brave model Bryan Keith with son Martin after receiving an honorary degree from RGU. Collect pic.

“It’s just one of those things I was always so busy – I loved being at work, I loved being busy. Then everything just came crashing down.”

Left struggling to walk and lacking power, it took him the best part of a year to feel more like himself again.

He applied his determination and faced the diagnosis head-on, bringing the same tenacity to his treatment plans as he did to his businesses.

Being around good people ‘cheers you up’

Mr Keith is surrounded by a lot of good friends, and his two sons Martin and Bruce who would all lift his spirits and check in on him regularly.

Martin, who lives in Aberdeen, has been a “massive help” to his dad, doing odd jobs around the house and checking in on him. Mr Keith stayed with his son and his family for a while until he was back on his feet again.

Being an independent person, he moved to Aberdeen to be closer to his family and the hospital. He has been keeping himself busy decorating and making the house his own in Craigiebuckler.

He said: “Martin phones more or less every day and I’ve got a few pals that have phoned me every week for the last couple of years which is brilliant.

“It’s amazing and it cheers you up. Even when I moved in here there were odd days when I couldn’t get painting or something, but Martin has helped.”

Mr Keith is thankful for the “fantastic” staff at Friends of Anchor for everything they do for patients.

“Every day when you went in there they offered you a massage or whatever you were wanting, different things like that,” he said.

“It’s a good place to go, there was never any hassle. It was just fantastic.”

Bryan Keith is the oldest model in this year’s Brave, but has been enjoying keeping spirits up at rehearsals. Picture: Kami Thomson/DCT Media

Taking part in Brave never crossed his mind

The retired entrepreneur is no stranger to fundraising for charities. He would even go out of his way to raise funds for another local cancer charity before he was diagnosed himself.

At the age of 55, he began taking flying lessons – a lifelong dream – and got his license within a year, going on to buy his own helicopter which he used to run Bond-style flights for Clan.

A few years ago, Mr Keith attended Brave to cheer on a friend – “never thinking” he’d be on the catwalk himself.

Kilted Chef Craig Wilson, from Eat on the Green, nominated him for this year’s show and now he is thoroughly enjoying rehearsals.

And although he is the oldest model, Mr Keith has been doing his best to keep the mood light – even doing some push-ups one night to cheer the group up when things briefly felt flat.

“I think they’re a bunch of funny boys”, he chuckled. “The youngest one is 25 and he’s never without a smile on his face I’d say.

“They’re all nice guys, they’re all fantastic, and they’ve all got a story to tell.”

Brave takes place at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on May 5 and 6. Tickets are on sale now on the Friends of Anchor website.

