Tailbacks and bus delays in Aberdeen after crash on Ashgrove Road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A busy Aberdeen road was blocked earlier following a bump.

The call regarding a crash on the junction between Ashgrove Road and Back Hilton Road came in just before 9.30am.

A spokeswoman from police confirmed officers attended to help with traffic management.

Photos from the junction show two cars with damaged bumpers being taken away from the scene, but the number of the cars involved in the incident is unknown.

It is also not known whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Traffic in the area appears to be returning to normal.