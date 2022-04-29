Bervie Braes in Stonehaven to remain closed for rest of 2022 for safety reasons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Bervie Braes in Stonehaven to remain closed for rest of 2022 for safety reasons

By Denny Andonova
April 29, 2022, 1:51 pm Updated: April 29, 2022, 2:19 pm
Bervie Braes in Stonehaven
The landslip-prone road will remain closed until the end of the year. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.

The scenic route to Bervie Braes in Stonehaven will remain closed until the end of the year following a “minor” landslip.

The road has been a major concern for decades, with Aberdeenshire Council spending millions on safety measures to stop collapsing material and protect residents.

An economic impact assessment determined the route – which offers scenic views for visitors arriving from Dunnottar Castle – could be worth up to £9million to the area.

Following a large landslip in 2009 that resulted in dozens of homes being evacuated, a £3.3million stabilisation project was commissioned on the lower slopes.

But after a small landslip in October, the council has now announced a second line of barriers will be installed in the carriageway.

These will provide increased capacity for debris for future cases of possible slips.

‘Disappointing’ closure

Officials had hoped to reopen the road with an enhanced monitoring system in place while investigations were under way.

However, it was determined the instability of the slope was “far more extensive” than previously anticipated and posed an “unacceptable risk” to motorists.

While the road will be closed for vehicles for safety reasons, the pathway will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “Following investigations into the stability of Bervie Braes at Stonehaven following a minor landslip late last year, we have had to close the route to vehicular traffic for the remainder of the year with immediate effect.

“The additional barriers will also control any possibility of debris flow onto the top of the lower slope.

“We appreciate the closure is disappointing news for many of you and we ask for your patience as the investigations continue.”

