Body found in search for missing Peterhead teen Bryce Grant

Police have found a body in the search for a missing Peterhead teenager.

A huge search involving police, coastguards and fire crews has been under way in the Peterhead area after Bryce Grant, also known as Forbes, was seen in the River Ugie last night.

Officers have now confirmed a 16-year-old’s body has been recovered.

While a formal identification is to take place, Bryce’s family have been made aware.

The body was found at 12.20pm today.

Inquiries are continuing

A police spokesman said: “Officers can confirm that the body of a 16-year-old male was recovered from the River Ugie around 12.20pm today Friday April 29 2022.

“The family of Bryce Grant, known as Forbes, have been made aware. Formal identification is yet to take place and inquiries are ongoing.”