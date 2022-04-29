Cyclist taken to hospital following collision on Fountainhall Road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cyclist has been to taken to hospital following a crash on an Aberdeen city centre road.

Police received reports of the collision on Fountainhall Road at around 4pm on Friday afternoon.

The road was closed in both directions while officers carried out investigations at the scene.

An ambulance also attended to transport the 31-year-old male cyclist to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are in attendance following a crash involving a cyclist on Fountainhall Road in Aberdeen which was reported around 4pm on Friday, April 29, 2022.

“The 31-year-old male cyclist has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance. No-one else was injured and inquiries into the crash are ongoing.”

The road remained blocked between Carlton Place and Desswood Place into the evening.

It has now reopened to pedestrians and traffic.