Council grants request for Haudagain bypass to be named after late MSP Brian Adam

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen MSPs have written to the council asking for the Haudagain bypass to be named after the late Brian Adam.

Jackie Dunbar, Kevin Stewart and Audrey Nicoll believe it would be a “fitting tribute” to MSP Mr Adam who worked hard to make the project a reality.

They wrote to Angela Scott, chief executive of Aberdeen City Council, on March 22 and have now received a response confirming their name request will be recommended.

If approved, the bypass, expected to open next month, could be known as Brian Adam Road.

A final decision on the name of the new road will be made by Northfield and Mastrick North councillors after the local elections on May 5.

Ms Dunbar said they made the request to recognise all the “fantastic work” Mr Adam has done for the people of Middlefield as their local councillor and then as MSP for Aberdeen Donside.

She continued: “It would be fair to say that this work might not have gone ahead if it was not for all the work that Brian put into pushing for this project to happen and the new road will be a massive boost to our cities transport infrastructure.

“I am so pleased that Aberdeen City Council have agreed to recommend naming the Haudagain by-pass ‘Brian Adam Road’, which will act as a fitting tribute given all the work that he put in to making the project happen.”

‘A local champion’

Mr Adam started his career in science before joining the SNP in 1974. He served the Middlefield and Heathryfold ward as a councillor until 1999.

The father-of-five went on to be an MSP for Aberdeen North and Aberdeen Donside for almost 14 years until his death in April 2013.

He also served as Minister for Parliamentary Business and Chief Whip from 2011 to 2012.

Mr Stewart, the MSP for Aberdeen Central, said: “Brian was the epitome of a local champion and served the people of Aberdeen assiduously so I cannot think of a better name for the Haudagain bypass.

“I hope that councillors will take this forward and give Brian the recognition he deserves.”