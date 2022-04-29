Emergency services attend ongoing incident in Bridge of Don

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services have been called to an incident in Aberdeen.

Police are currently in attendance at an ongoing incident in the Danestone area of Bridge of Don.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed they received a call to assist police at around 8.40pm on Friday.

Two appliances and a specialist water rescue team have been sent to the scene.

It is understood an ambulance is also in attendance.

The nature of the incident is currently unknown.