Emergency services attend ongoing incident in Bridge of Don By Ellie Milne April 29, 2022, 10:05 pm Emergency services are at the scene of an ongoing incident in the Danestone area. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Emergency services have been called to an incident in Aberdeen. Police are currently in attendance at an ongoing incident in the Danestone area of Bridge of Don. A fire service spokeswoman confirmed they received a call to assist police at around 8.40pm on Friday. Two appliances and a specialist water rescue team have been sent to the scene. It is understood an ambulance is also in attendance. The nature of the incident is currently unknown. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Cyclist taken to hospital following collision on Fountainhall Road Fort Augustus fire crew to the rescue after reversing HGV crashes into lamp-post Tailbacks and bus delays in Aberdeen after crash on Ashgrove Road Tools and flooring worth £10,000 stolen in Pitcaple