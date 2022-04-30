Appeal launched to trace missing Kemnay man Shaun Kelly By Ellie Milne April 30, 2022, 6:48 pm Shaun Kelly, 31, was last seen in Inverurie on Friday evening. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 31-year-old man has been reported missing from the Kemnay area. Shaun Kelly was last seen in Inverurie at around 5.45pm on Friday evening, April 29. Police have now launched an appeal for information to help trace him. He is described as being 5ft 6ins and of a large build with brown hair that is greying slightly. Officers say he may be riding or in possession of a push bike. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2952 of April 29. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Teenager Amelia Pirog traced ‘safe and well’ Body found in search for missing Peterhead teen Bryce Grant Tools and flooring worth £10,000 stolen in Pitcaple Vehicle of missing Derek Hepburn found in Glen Cannich area