Appeal launched to trace missing Kemnay man Shaun Kelly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 31-year-old man has been reported missing from the Kemnay area.

Shaun Kelly was last seen in Inverurie at around 5.45pm on Friday evening, April 29.

Police have now launched an appeal for information to help trace him.

He is described as being 5ft 6ins and of a large build with brown hair that is greying slightly.

Officers say he may be riding or in possession of a push bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2952 of April 29.