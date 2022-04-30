Missing Kemnay man Shaun Kelly found ‘safe and well’ By Ellie Milne April 30, 2022, 6:48 pm Updated: May 1, 2022, 6:31 pm Shaun Kelly has been traced safe and well. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man reported missing from the Kemnay area has been found “safe and well”. Shaun Kelly was last seen in Inverurie at around 5.45pm on Friday, April 29. Police launched an appeal for information to help trace him. Officers have now confirmed that Mr Kelly has been traced “safe and well”. They have thanked the public for their assistance. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal ‘He could be anywhere by this point’: Family of missing Shaun Banner urge people to keep up search a week on Teenager Amelia Pirog traced ‘safe and well’ Body found in search for missing Peterhead teen Bryce Grant Woman reported missing from Aberdeen ‘traced safely’