Police attend scene of one-car crash on South Deeside Road

By Ellie Milne
May 1, 2022, 9:29 am Updated: May 1, 2022, 11:16 am
Police were called to the scene of an incident on the B9077 this morning.
Police were called to a one-car crash on South Deeside Road early today.

The incident took place on the B9077 road near Ardoe before 12.30am on Sunday.

It is understood the vehicle left the road.

One lane was closed at around 8.30am while the vehicle was recovered, with officers at the scene to divert traffic.

A police spokesman said: “Around 12.30am on Sunday, May 1, police were called to the B9077 near Ardoe, Aberdeen, following a report of a one-car crash.

“Recovery was arranged.”

It unknown if there are any injuries.

It is the second crash on the same stretch in recent days.

On Tuesday, a van driver escaped uninjured after his vehicle left the road and landed on its side near Ardoe House Hotel.

