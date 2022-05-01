Man allegedly driving at nearly 120mph on Pitmedden road charged

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorist has been charged after allegedly driving at 119mph on an Aberdeenshire road.

Police spotted the vehicle on the A920 Ellon to Oldmeldrum road, on the Pitmedden stretch, earlier today.

A 32-year-old man has been charged and reported to the procurator fiscal.

PC Tim Addy, from the roads policing unit, said: “There is no excuse for this manner of driving and it is really disappointing to be detecting speeds of this nature on our roads.

“It goes without saying that the likelihood of serious or fatal injuries if involved in a collision at these speeds are incredibly high and the impact will not only be on the driver but all those involved, including family and friends.

“Police Scotland are committed to taking action against those who selfishly put others at risk by driving at these speeds and we will continue to show a presence on our roads to deter these offences.”