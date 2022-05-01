Man allegedly driving at nearly 120mph on Pitmedden road charged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Man allegedly driving at nearly 120mph on Pitmedden road charged

By Shona Gossip
May 1, 2022, 3:25 pm
Police stopped the car on the A920 Ellon to Oldmeldrum road
A motorist has been charged after allegedly driving at 119mph on an Aberdeenshire road.

Police spotted the vehicle on the A920 Ellon to Oldmeldrum road, on the Pitmedden stretch, earlier today.

A 32-year-old man has been charged and reported to the procurator fiscal.

PC Tim Addy, from the roads policing unit, said: “There is no excuse for this manner of driving and it is really disappointing to be detecting speeds of this nature on our roads.

“It goes without saying that the likelihood of serious or fatal injuries if involved in a collision at these speeds are incredibly high and the impact will not only be on the driver but all those involved, including family and friends.

Police Scotland are committed to taking action against those who selfishly put others at risk by driving at these speeds and we will continue to show a presence on our roads to deter these offences.”

