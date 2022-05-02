Ukrainian violinist to raise funds for homeland in Aberdeenshire concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ukrainian violinist to raise funds for homeland in Aberdeenshire concert

By Joanna Bremner
May 2, 2022, 1:58 pm
A concert to support those affected by the Ukrainian conflict has been organised in Fraserburgh. Pictured are organisers, Nataliia Naismith and Gareth John, conductor for the Aberdeen City Orchestra. Supplied by Nataliia Naismith.
Tickets still remain for a classical music concert taking place in Fraserburgh this weekend to raise money for Ukraine.

For Ukrainian violinist Nataliia Naismith, who has organised the event, it will be particularly poignant as her mother lives closed to the country’s besieged capital, Kyiv.

Hosted by the Aberdeenshire Instrumental Music Service, the concert will feature the likes of Mozart’s Eine kleine Nachtmusik and Ukrainian folk song, Plyve kacha.

‘Determined to make a difference’

The featured musicians have played for orchestras around the UK and abroad, including the north-east’s very own Aurora Quartet and soprano soloist, Amy Strachan.

The conductor of Aberdeen City Orchestra, Gareth John, will be at the helm.

Justin Brook, Aberdeenshire Council’s music development manager, said: “Determined to make a difference, Nataliia has asked her fellow professional musicians to join her in giving a concert to raise funds to support her fellow Ukrainians severely affected by the war and deprived of everything we take for granted here in Scotland.

“The response from her colleagues has been overwhelming and an international group of musicians will unite in solidarity with those affected by conflict in Ukraine.”

ukrainian concert
Nataliia Naismith, who is organising the Musicians for Ukraine concert in Fraserburgh, pictured with her mother. Supplied by Nataliia Naismith.

Mrs Naismith – who told the P&J she wants to “fight through music” – thanked Fraserburgh South Church, Links Restaurant and Leisure Centre, and Maitland’s Furniture and Homestore for their support.

The concert will take place on Saturday, May 7 at 7.30pm at Fraserburgh South Church.

Tickets cost £10 but are free for children. They will be available at the door or can be bought from Maitland’s Furniture and Homestore in Fraserburgh.

All proceeds will be donated to the National Bank of Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Find out other ways to support Ukraine on the Aberdeenshire Council website.

