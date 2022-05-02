Ukrainian violinist to raise funds for homeland in Aberdeenshire concert

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tickets still remain for a classical music concert taking place in Fraserburgh this weekend to raise money for Ukraine.

For Ukrainian violinist Nataliia Naismith, who has organised the event, it will be particularly poignant as her mother lives closed to the country’s besieged capital, Kyiv.

Hosted by the Aberdeenshire Instrumental Music Service, the concert will feature the likes of Mozart’s Eine kleine Nachtmusik and Ukrainian folk song, Plyve kacha.

‘Determined to make a difference’

The featured musicians have played for orchestras around the UK and abroad, including the north-east’s very own Aurora Quartet and soprano soloist, Amy Strachan.

The conductor of Aberdeen City Orchestra, Gareth John, will be at the helm.

Justin Brook, Aberdeenshire Council’s music development manager, said: “Determined to make a difference, Nataliia has asked her fellow professional musicians to join her in giving a concert to raise funds to support her fellow Ukrainians severely affected by the war and deprived of everything we take for granted here in Scotland.

“The response from her colleagues has been overwhelming and an international group of musicians will unite in solidarity with those affected by conflict in Ukraine.”

Mrs Naismith – who told the P&J she wants to “fight through music” – thanked Fraserburgh South Church, Links Restaurant and Leisure Centre, and Maitland’s Furniture and Homestore for their support.

The concert will take place on Saturday, May 7 at 7.30pm at Fraserburgh South Church.

Tickets cost £10 but are free for children. They will be available at the door or can be bought from Maitland’s Furniture and Homestore in Fraserburgh.

All proceeds will be donated to the National Bank of Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Find out other ways to support Ukraine on the Aberdeenshire Council website.