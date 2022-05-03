Work gets under way on former BHS building as Aberdeen Market demolition continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Work gets under way on former BHS building as Aberdeen Market demolition continues

By Louise Glen
May 3, 2022, 11:14 am
Work has started on BHS, Union Street, Aberdeen Picture supplied by Jamie Ross/DCT Media.
Work has started on BHS, Union Street, Aberdeen Picture supplied by Jamie Ross/DCT Media.

Work got under way on the site of the former British Home Stores building in the city centre.

The site of the former department store is to be transformed into a leisure space, taking in the former Aberdeen Market building, to attract people of all ages into the city centre.

Hoarding is up around the site, and today the contractors were seen up a cherry picker working at the top of the building.

Plans to turn the once-thriving with shops and restaurants market into a new multi-million-pound leisure space were approved in November by Aberdeen councillors.

The future of the Aberdeen Market

Halliday Fraser Munro has been hired by Aberdeen City Council to develop the £75million project, describe it as a flexible market and leisure space with a “destination food and drink offering”.

A concept image of the new market building in the footprint of the former BHS department store.
A concept image of the new market building in the footprint of the former BHS department store.

It is hoped the redevelopment will bring people and businesses back to the central stretch of Union Street.

The inside will be transformed into a bright, open-aired market space attracting local businesses to the building and shoppers to back to the Granite Mile.

When was the building demolished?

The building was demolished in March, with one digger initially used to take down the circular wall and roof facing the Green.

Work has started on BHS, Union Street, Aberdeen Picture supplied by Jamie Ross/DCT Media.

A popular mural which covered the circular wall of the building was knocked down during the demolition.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal