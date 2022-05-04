National charity looks for ‘hidden’ walking trails in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
National charity looks for ‘hidden’ walking trails in Aberdeenshire

By Lauren Taylor
May 4, 2022, 5:52 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 5:53 pm
Ramblers president Lucy Wallace auditing a path on her home island of Arran. Supplied by Ramblers Scotland.
Ramblers Scotland is calling on walkers to track and map “hidden” Aberdeenshire trails to encourage more people to go outside.

After more than 200 volunteers recorded their walks the charity published hundreds of previously-hidden paths and trails online in their Scottish Paths Map.

Ramblers Scotland is now looking for volunteers in lesser-mapped areas including Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to share their routes.

It is hoped that better mapping of the paths in the north-east will give people more confidence and knowledge, encouraging them to step outdoors.

Heath Brown, community engagement officer at Ramblers Scotland, is urging keen walkers in the area to consider volunteering and tracking their trails.

He said: “Scotland has amazing countryside and world-class access rights, yet sadly many paths do not appear on printed maps.

“Our Scottish Paths Map includes tens of thousands of miles of paths – from traffic-free city routes to relaxing loch-side trails. Many are ‘hidden’ trails not previously been shown by Ordnance Survey.

“While it’s the best-ever map of Scotland’s paths, we need communities to check their paths, to work to improve local routes so everyone in the local community has somewhere to walk. That includes here in Aberdeenshire where our coverage can definitely still be improved so that more people can enjoy walks from their doorsteps.

“It’s easy and fun to record trails using our simple app. Every time a volunteer checks or adds a path to the map, it makes it easier for people in Aberdeenshire to get healthy and active on foot.”

You can view the map and volunteer at ramblers.org.uk/scottishpathsmap.

