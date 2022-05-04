National charity looks for ‘hidden’ walking trails in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ramblers Scotland is calling on walkers to track and map “hidden” Aberdeenshire trails to encourage more people to go outside.

After more than 200 volunteers recorded their walks the charity published hundreds of previously-hidden paths and trails online in their Scottish Paths Map.

Ramblers Scotland is now looking for volunteers in lesser-mapped areas including Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to share their routes.

It is hoped that better mapping of the paths in the north-east will give people more confidence and knowledge, encouraging them to step outdoors.

Heath Brown, community engagement officer at Ramblers Scotland, is urging keen walkers in the area to consider volunteering and tracking their trails.

He said: “Scotland has amazing countryside and world-class access rights, yet sadly many paths do not appear on printed maps.

“Our Scottish Paths Map includes tens of thousands of miles of paths – from traffic-free city routes to relaxing loch-side trails. Many are ‘hidden’ trails not previously been shown by Ordnance Survey.

“While it’s the best-ever map of Scotland’s paths, we need communities to check their paths, to work to improve local routes so everyone in the local community has somewhere to walk. That includes here in Aberdeenshire where our coverage can definitely still be improved so that more people can enjoy walks from their doorsteps.

“It’s easy and fun to record trails using our simple app. Every time a volunteer checks or adds a path to the map, it makes it easier for people in Aberdeenshire to get healthy and active on foot.”

You can view the map and volunteer at ramblers.org.uk/scottishpathsmap.