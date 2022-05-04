Former Covid testing centre could become new Aberdeen McDonald’s under ‘multi-million-pound’ plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Covid testing centre could become new Aberdeen McDonald’s under ‘multi-million-pound’ plans

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
May 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 5:23 pm
The former Covid testing centre on Ashgrove Road West is earmarked for a new McDonald's. Picture supplied by design team
The former Covid testing centre on Ashgrove Road West is earmarked for a new McDonald's. Picture supplied by design team

A former Covid testing centre could be knocked down after being earmarked as the “only” site in Aberdeen suitable for a new drive-thru McDonald’s.

Rosehill Day Care Centre, on Ashgrove Road West, played a vital role in the pandemic as a walk-through facility when it opened last summer.

Now, people could be stopping by for meals-to-go instead of a lateral flow.

McDonald’s has applied for permission to knock down the three-storey Rosehill House to make way for the restaurant.

The global fast food giant says the “multi-million-pound” project can not be completed anywhere else in the Granite City.

Where would new McDonald’s be built?

The building was formerly a centre for autistic adults, but Aberdeen City Council put it on the market after an improved £4.3 million replacement opened in 2017.

Rosehill Day Centre pictured here in 2016 as plans for a replacement were formed. Picture by Kenny Elrick

The site lies on the junction with Anderson Drive and sits next to the SSE headquarters.

The proposed location is also close to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Aberdeenshire Council headquarters Woodhill House.

The empty building became the country’s 55th walk-through Covid testing centre when it opened last July.

The planning papers sent to the council reveal how cars are envisaged to access the site via Ashgrove Road West. 

Rosehill House site: Why is McDonalds lovin it?

Planning documents reveal that McDonald’s had assessed other sites in the city for the new drive-thru…

But bosses found reasons to rule out Cornhill shopping centre, Woodside and the Haudagain retail park.

And they said: “There are no available, suitable, or viable sites within the centre, or indeed in the wider surrounding area, suitable for a drive-thru restaurant.”

If the plan is approved, it would be the fast food chain’s sixth restaurant in the city.

McDonalds at Broadfold Road in Bridge of Don. Picture by Kenny Elrick

There are already venues at Bridge of Don, Kittybrewster, Bucksburn, Union Street and Garthdee.

Covid testing centre demolition would make space for 120 new McDonald’s jobs

McDonald’s say the proposal is a “multi-million pound investment” in Aberdeen and would allow the firm to “meet customer demand and introduce additional choice in the market”.

The new restaurant is expected to employ more than 120 full and part-time staff if approved by the local authority.

It would have seating for 76 diners and an outdoor play area for youngsters to “climb and explore”.

A total of 50 car parking spaces has also been proposed along with provision for motorbikes and bicycles.

You can see the application for yourself here.

