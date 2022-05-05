Kintore Town House: Revamp plans approved, now charity needs to raise more than £1m for work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kintore Town House: Revamp plans approved, now charity needs to raise more than £1m for work

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
May 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 11:53 am
Plans to breathe new life into Kintore Town House have been approved by Aberdeenshire Council.
A charity’s plans to transform the historic Kintore Town House into a new community centre have been given the go-ahead.

Action Kintore lodged proposals with Aberdeenshire Council last year in a bid to revamp the A-listed building.

The 275-year-old town house was built by the then Earl of Kintore when he was elected as the Royal Burgh’s Provost.

It has had a number of uses over the years including a courthouse, jail and the chambers for Kintore Burgh Council.

And parts of the building have also been used as a post office, shop and doctor’s surgery over the years.

How the renewed Kintore Town House will look. 

What will Kintore Town House changes involve?

The development will see a café created on the ground floor and a public hall on the first floor.

Action Kintore is hoping that the Town House will eventually become a venue for various events – from theatre and comedy shows to art exhibitions and museum displays.

The group also has plans to make the building a venue for small weddings.

Local brides and grooms could soon tie the knot at the historic hall. 

‘This is just the start’

Kintore and District Community Council worked alongside the charity in forming the plans.

Group chairman Jamie Grant told us: “This is just the start.

“There will be a considerable amount of work to do, particularly in raising the funds to bring the plans to reality.

“In recent years the building has not been accessible to the public.

“The plans that have been approved are aimed at bringing the Town House back into use for the benefit of the local community.”

An aerial view of how the reimagined venue will look. 

Future of Kintore Town House secured

Brian Johnstone, Chairman of Action Kintore, added: “As a historic listed building, the plans are aimed at conserving it.

“Essential facilities such as stairs and a lift, for disabled access, are incorporated with  glazed extensions, minimising the impact on the appearance of the Town House.

“The fabric of the original building will be otherwise unchanged, including the distinctive external double stairway and the clock tower.”

Mr Johnstone previously told us the overhaul would cost “more than a million pounds”.

Kintore Town House as it looks now. 

Who objected to the revamp?

However, prior to gaining approval, the plan received three objections including one from the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland (AHSS).

In its objection AHSS said: “It is good to see that this very handsome building is to enjoy needful updating, but we can see no benefit in spoiling its symmetry by extending the building to the east.”

The extension came under criticism from historians. 

‘This won’t bring anyone to the village’

Local businessman Allan Campbell of The Square also voiced his concerns for the plan.

He said: “It would be fantastic to see the building as a focal point attraction/museum or multi-use venue.

“A café and a function suite will not bring anyone to the village unfortunately, and will cause more disruption than good.”

Despite the objections, council planners have rubber-stamped the scheme.

You can see the Kintore Town House plans here.

