Police seal off Aberdeen high rise after body found

A woman’s body has been found behind a block of flats in Aberdeen.

Police have launched an investigation after the grim discovery was made outside Linksfield Court in Regent Walk at about 5am today.

The 19-storey high rise has been sealed off, and a blue tent has been set up.

Forensics officers have been seen going in and out of the building and the tent.

A police spokesman said: “At around 5.10am on Thursday, May 5, 2022, we were called after a woman was found deceased at the rear of flats on Linksfield Court, Regent Walk, Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact cause of her death.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

‘Police were everywhere’

Rachael Lucas, who has lived in Linksfield Court since January, saw the police outside her window in the early hours of this morning.

“I live on the first floor,” she said. “I saw the police arrive at around 5.20am. I was giving my baby her bottle.

“I just looked out the kitchen window and I saw that the police were everywhere.

“There was lots of lights and sirens.”

Another resident said she got up at the same time to go the bathroom, wondering what was going on.

“It’s just so sad,” she said. “To think it’s somebody’s kid or somebody’s parent.”

More as we get it.