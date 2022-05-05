Home Office apologises for telling Boddam woman she should travel to Ukraine days before war broke out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Office apologises for telling Boddam woman she should travel to Ukraine days before war broke out

By Louise Glen
May 5, 2022, 10:59 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 12:00 pm
People fleeing Ukraine arrive by train at Western Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary on March 1, 2022. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
The Home Office has apologised to a woman sent to Ukraine for visa documents just as the war broke out.

Natalya Fisher, 38, who lives in Boddam with her husband Peter, had a visitor visa which was due to expire on April 28.

Despite the heightening tension in Ukraine, officials insisted she must go back to sort out the paperwork in person, and warned her she would be treated as an “illegal alien” if her visa expired.

Mrs Fisher set off on February 20 – just days before Putin invaded her homeland.

What happened?

Home Office Secretary Priti Patel.

After travelling to Ukraine, Mrs Fisher then became stranded as Russian forces began invading on February 24.

Meeting her family in the city of Dnipro just three days before Russia invaded, she texted her husband to update him on the increasingly dire situation.

While in Dnipro, she ended up making Molotov cocktails for resistance efforts instead of filling in visa forms.

She managed to get to Uzhhorod, close to the border with Hungary and Slovakia.

Mr Fisher had to use the cash they set aside for a spouse visa to cover his travel costs to go and meet her to get her home.

Smoke rises over the part of Ukraine’s capital situated on the right bank of the Dnipro River in the morning on Sunday February 27, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. Photo by Ukrinform/Shutterstock

‘This should not have happened’

A Home Office spokesman said: “We have apologised to Ms Fisher for the advice she received at the time, which should not have happened.

“We are glad that Ms Fisher and her husband are safely back home.

“We have since introduced the Ukraine Family Scheme and the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, allowing Ukrainian nationals to come to the UK whether they have existing family here or not.

“We have also made a number of changes to streamline the visa system, including simplifying the forms and boosting staff numbers.

“We are now processing visas as quickly as they come in, with over 86,000 visas issued to date.”

MSP Karen Adam, who represents the Banffshire and Buchan Coast, who assisted the couple with the matter, said: “The most important thing is that both Natalya and Peter are back at home safely in Boddam.

“Natalya should never have been made to go back to Ukraine, particularly when the UK government knew of pending Russian invasion with the build up of Russian troops on the border.”

 

 

