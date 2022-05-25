Workers at Aberdeen incinerator construction site in row over unpaid wages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Workers at Aberdeen incinerator construction site in row over unpaid wages

By Ellie Milne
May 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Dozens of workers walked out on the project to build Aberdeen's energy from waste incinerator in a row over unpaid wages. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Dozens of Aberdeen workers are continuing to fight for reportedly unpaid wages after standing down from a project to build an energy from waste incinerator.

The group of 40 to 50 electricians picketed at the gate of the Ness project in East Tullos in Aberdeen on Wednesday, May 4.

It is understood the electricians continue to be owed money by a project subcontractor, Randridge.

One of the workers, who did not want to be named, said they are trying to get what they have worked for.

“We need the money to pay our lodging and our bills,” he said.

“The working men are suffering, but we’re the ones who get the job done.”

He explained that most of the men have travelled from other parts of the UK, and even Romania, to work 70 hour weeks on the Ness project, which is being overseen by Aberdeen City Council.

While in the north-east, they are expected to pay for their own accommodation which is then covered in their pay.

The Ness project is being constructed in East Tullos. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

“We’re all absolutely exhausted,” he continued. “The stress of not being paid is mentally draining and creates bad morale.

“It’s not a good place to be. We need assurances. There has been no communication about why we have not been paid.

“No communication and no money.”

Not the first walk out

A spokeswoman for Acciona has said the dispute “does not involve” EfW Ness Ltd.

She said: “EfW Ness Ltd is aware that one of its subcontractors, Randridge, is in discussion with some of its own agency workers regarding payment of invoices.

“EfW Ness Ltd is up to date with all payments to subcontractors and is working closely with all parties to minimise operational impact. This dispute does not involve EfW Ness Ltd.

“The health, safety and welfare of all personnel on-site is paramount to EfW Ness Ltd and the situation will be monitored closely.”

This month’s demonstration is not the first time workers have stood down at the project construction site.

In February, as many as 60 workers walked out in a row over unpaid wages from subcontractor Energyco. Some were thought to be owed as much as £4,000 in backpay at the time.

Around 40 to 50 workers stood down from work on Wednesday, May 4. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

The £150million project was granted permission to operate by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) at the start of the month, who said no “potential for significant pollution has been identified”.

The incinerator, planned to be competed this year, is expected to burn up to 150,000 tonnes of non-recyclable rubbish each year from across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The burning will be used to generate heat and electricity for city homes through the district heat network.

