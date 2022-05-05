‘Peace and prosperity’ worker’s march and rally to take place in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A workers’ rally to show “peace and prosperity” will take place in Aberdeen city centre this weekend.

The Aberdeen Trades Union Council (ATUC) has organised a May Day march and rally on Saturday.

The event will mark a return to in-person marches following two years of online rallies due to the pandemic.

Those taking part will gather at Rubislaw Terrace at 11am before marching along Union Street.

A rally will then take place at Castlegate at midday.

Graeme Farquhar, ATUC president, said: “International Workers’ Day is the time each year when we celebrate the links between workers across our world.

“The theme of the ATUC May Day event is ‘Peace and Prosperity for All’ and that has never been more important.

“The fundamental message of May Day is friendship between workers of all backgrounds and nationalities and this is needed more strongly than ever before.”

‘Unity and solidarity’

The Trade Union movement strives for “unity and solidarity” which Mr Farquhar says is even more critical given the “brutal” wars in Yemen and Ukraine, as well as the oppression of the Palestinians and Kurds.

He said: “The ATUC will always show its solidarity to all workers in dispute and to those fighting any form of injustice in the workplace.”

This year, the ATUC has been organising protests against the “intensifying” rising cost of living – with energy bills rising 14 times faster than wages.

They have also highlighted the recent P&O scandal as a reason why changes need to be made to employment laws to support workers’ rights.

“The no-notice sacking of 800 skilled seafarers, and their replacement with cheap agency labour should not be allowed to happen again,” he added.

“The ATUC will always support workers taking action against injustice.”