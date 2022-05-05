‘Peace and prosperity’ worker’s march and rally to take place in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Peace and prosperity’ worker’s march and rally to take place in Aberdeen

By Ellie Milne
May 5, 2022, 2:51 pm Updated: May 5, 2022, 4:37 pm
Workers are facing an intensifying cost of living crisis.
Workers are facing an intensifying cost of living crisis.

A workers’ rally to show “peace and prosperity” will take place in Aberdeen city centre this weekend.

The Aberdeen Trades Union Council (ATUC) has organised a May Day march and rally on Saturday.

The event will mark a return to in-person marches following two years of online rallies due to the pandemic.

Those taking part will gather at Rubislaw Terrace at 11am before marching along Union Street.

A rally will then take place at Castlegate at midday.

Graeme Farquhar, ATUC president, said: “International Workers’ Day is the time each year when we celebrate the links between workers across our world.

“The theme of the ATUC May Day event is ‘Peace and Prosperity for All’ and that has never been more important.

“The fundamental message of May Day is friendship between workers of all backgrounds and nationalities and this is needed more strongly than ever before.”

‘Unity and solidarity’

Aberdeen Trades Union Council has held protests against the rising cost of living this year. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

The Trade Union movement strives for “unity and solidarity” which Mr Farquhar says is even more critical given the “brutal” wars in Yemen and Ukraine, as well as the oppression of the Palestinians and Kurds.

He said: “The ATUC will always show its solidarity to all workers in dispute and to those fighting any form of injustice in the workplace.”

This year, the ATUC has been organising protests against the “intensifying” rising cost of living – with energy bills rising 14 times faster than wages.

They have also highlighted the recent P&O scandal as a reason why changes need to be made to employment laws to support workers’ rights.

“The no-notice sacking of 800 skilled seafarers, and their replacement with cheap agency labour should not be allowed to happen again,” he added.

“The ATUC will always support workers taking action against injustice.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal