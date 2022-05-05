Evans Cycles opens on Union Street in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the UKs largest bike shop chains has opened its doors on Union Street in Aberdeen.

Evans Cycles said it was delighted to help re-energise the city centre by investing in “bricks and mortar” to keep people in the city cycling.

After a “soft launch” on Wednesday afternoon, the specialist bike shop opened on Thursday – the sixth new store for the company in the UK this year.

‘Thrilled to help’

A spokeswoman for Evans Cycles said: “As the first major retailer in recent months to open a store on Aberdeen’s main thoroughfare, Evans Cycles are thrilled to help re-energise the city’s high street.

“The new store opening is timely as Aberdeen’s city council is investing in the local infrastructure to make the city more cycling friendly and help regenerate the city centre.

Russell Merry, managing director of Evans Cycles at Frasers Group, said: “Our shops are always at the heart of our business and over a century on since Evans Cycles first opened its doors I’m proud to be part of this latest store opening in Aberdeen.

“From first time riders and regular commuters to off road adventurers and road cyclists, we want everyone to simply enjoy the ride.”