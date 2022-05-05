Evans Cycles opens on Union Street in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Evans Cycles opens on Union Street in Aberdeen

By Louise Glen
May 5, 2022, 5:27 pm Updated: May 5, 2022, 7:55 pm
Evans Cycles has opened in Aberdeen. Picture supplied by Evans Cycles.
Evans Cycles has opened in Aberdeen. Picture supplied by Evans Cycles.

One of the UKs largest bike shop chains has opened its doors on Union Street in Aberdeen.

Evans Cycles said it was delighted to help re-energise the city centre by investing in “bricks and mortar” to keep people in the city cycling.

After a “soft launch” on Wednesday afternoon, the specialist bike shop opened on Thursday – the sixth new store for the company in the UK this year.

The shop was being worked on as late as Tuesday. Pictures by Ben Hendry.

‘Thrilled to help’

A spokeswoman for Evans Cycles said: “As the first major retailer in recent months to open a store on Aberdeen’s main thoroughfare, Evans Cycles are thrilled to help re-energise the city’s high street.

“The new store opening is timely as Aberdeen’s city council is investing in the local infrastructure to make the city more cycling friendly and help regenerate the city centre.

Russell Merry, managing director of Evans Cycles at Frasers Group, said: “Our shops are always at the heart of our business and over a century on since Evans Cycles first opened its doors I’m proud to be part of this latest store opening in Aberdeen.

“From first time riders and regular commuters to off road adventurers and road cyclists, we want everyone to simply enjoy the ride.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal