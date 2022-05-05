‘From shy guys to catwalk models’: Brave men take to the stage for Friends of Anchor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘From shy guys to catwalk models’: Brave men take to the stage for Friends of Anchor

By Ellie Milne
May 5, 2022, 9:19 pm Updated: May 6, 2022, 1:22 am

A group of 24 Brave models were met with enthusiastic applause when they took to the catwalk for the first time tonight.

Friends of Anchor’s all-male fashion show Brave has returned to the Beach Ballroom with an electric event after a two-year hiatus due to Covid.

The line-up of models – aged between 25 and 77 – was finalised in March and they have all been bringing their “A game” in the weekly rehearsals since.

Tonight the “brothers in arms” took to the catwalk donning causal wear, suits and kilts in three walks, followed by a grand finale.

Hundreds of guests stepped out to show their support and witness the group transform from “shy guys to catwalk models”.

The room was full of joy as the models walked – and danced – across the catwalk while the audience got on their feet to clap and sing along.

Hundreds of people came out to show their support for the all-male fashion show in aid of Friends of Anchor. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

‘It’s great fun’

Each of the 24 participants have their own experience of cancer or haematology and have been sharing their stories in the lead up to tonight’s event.

Among those who took to the stage tonight was Brian Jamieson, who was diagnosed with mesothelioma two weeks before Christmas last year.

He found out about Brave while attending the hospital for treatment.

No stranger to fundraising for charity – he organised a race night and donated the proceeds to Friends of Anchor for his 50th birthday – Mr Jamieson asked a nurse for a form and applied to take part straight away.

Brave models, including Brian Jamieson (fifth from the left), and singer Kim Anderson. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

“I’ve been really lucky with family and friend support, so I wanted to do something for those who are less fortunate. I wanted to make them aware of the support Friends of Anchor can offer,” he said.

“It’s great fun. I’ve met 23 great guys – brothers in arms – and the people from Friends of Anchor and Premiere Productions have been brilliant. We’ll all stick together after tonight as well.

“The guys are all bouncing and take that energy on stage. We were on stage out there for the first time this afternoon and it all became a reality. And, it’s even better having folk out there to cheer us on.

“It’s absolutely brilliant.”

Friends of Anchor’s brilliant work

The models walked and danced down the catwalk. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

Mr Jamieson, from Torphins, has been told there is no cure for his cancer but he is receiving drug treatment to prolong his life.

He said his diagnosis “knocked him for six” but he has decided to stay positive and only worry about the things he has control over.

Taking part in Brave is a way for him to focus on something positive while giving back to the charity to thank them for their “absolutely brilliant” work.

The 55-year-old added that the “great folk” at the hospital have helped him forget about the cancer, while his friends, family and colleagues have been an amazing support – including the large group cheering him on tonight.

The Brave men will return for a second show tomorrow night, while the Courage on the Catwalk ladies will walk on Saturday and Sunday.

The money raised from both fashion shows, including raffle tickets and donations, will go towards the Anchor appeal with the hopes of raising an extra £2million for the new Anchor Centre.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal