‘From shy guys to catwalk models’: Brave men take to the stage for Friends of Anchor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of 24 Brave models were met with enthusiastic applause when they took to the catwalk for the first time tonight.

Friends of Anchor’s all-male fashion show Brave has returned to the Beach Ballroom with an electric event after a two-year hiatus due to Covid.

The line-up of models – aged between 25 and 77 – was finalised in March and they have all been bringing their “A game” in the weekly rehearsals since.

Tonight the “brothers in arms” took to the catwalk donning causal wear, suits and kilts in three walks, followed by a grand finale.

Hundreds of guests stepped out to show their support and witness the group transform from “shy guys to catwalk models”.

The room was full of joy as the models walked – and danced – across the catwalk while the audience got on their feet to clap and sing along.

‘It’s great fun’

Each of the 24 participants have their own experience of cancer or haematology and have been sharing their stories in the lead up to tonight’s event.

Among those who took to the stage tonight was Brian Jamieson, who was diagnosed with mesothelioma two weeks before Christmas last year.

He found out about Brave while attending the hospital for treatment.

No stranger to fundraising for charity – he organised a race night and donated the proceeds to Friends of Anchor for his 50th birthday – Mr Jamieson asked a nurse for a form and applied to take part straight away.

“I’ve been really lucky with family and friend support, so I wanted to do something for those who are less fortunate. I wanted to make them aware of the support Friends of Anchor can offer,” he said.

“It’s great fun. I’ve met 23 great guys – brothers in arms – and the people from Friends of Anchor and Premiere Productions have been brilliant. We’ll all stick together after tonight as well.

“The guys are all bouncing and take that energy on stage. We were on stage out there for the first time this afternoon and it all became a reality. And, it’s even better having folk out there to cheer us on.

“It’s absolutely brilliant.”

Friends of Anchor’s brilliant work

Mr Jamieson, from Torphins, has been told there is no cure for his cancer but he is receiving drug treatment to prolong his life.

He said his diagnosis “knocked him for six” but he has decided to stay positive and only worry about the things he has control over.

Taking part in Brave is a way for him to focus on something positive while giving back to the charity to thank them for their “absolutely brilliant” work.

The 55-year-old added that the “great folk” at the hospital have helped him forget about the cancer, while his friends, family and colleagues have been an amazing support – including the large group cheering him on tonight.

The Brave men will return for a second show tomorrow night, while the Courage on the Catwalk ladies will walk on Saturday and Sunday.

The money raised from both fashion shows, including raffle tickets and donations, will go towards the Anchor appeal with the hopes of raising an extra £2million for the new Anchor Centre.