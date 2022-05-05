Historic Holburn Street block becomes latest offices earmarked for Aberdeen city centre flats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to regenerate Aberdeen city centre with new flats are gathering pace, with another developer looking to transform abandoned offices into homes.

Mamta Gupta has applied to the city council in a bid to convert the upper three storeys of the former TSB on the corner of Alford Place and Holburn Street.

The block was previously home to the Mental Health Aberdeen head office, Home-Start Aberdeen and ACIS Youth.

The proposed development would see nine apartments created in the C-listed granite building, with three flats on each floor.

It is hoped that the conversion plan would help to “breathe new life” into the building.

Could noisy revellers disturb residents?

As the changes would all take place inside the building, developers say the scheme will have no impact on the historic granite setting.

Three of the new apartments are expected to have one bedroom while the remaining six would have two.

The floor plans for the flats have been designed so that the bedrooms would face on to Holburn Street, to minimise any potential noise from the nearby College Bar and Babylon nightclub.

Are flats the only option for Holburn Street offices?

A planning statement by agents Ryden said the upper floor offices had been “actively marketed” by the company.

But interest had been “limited”.

The firm added: “Current market conditions for office space in Aberdeen do not favour historic upper floor accommodation within the city centre.

“Those conditions are unlikely to change given there remains a significant degree of modern office space available in and around the city centre, at competitive rates.”

Residential plans are a growing trend

Ms Gupta mounted the scheme in response to Aberdeen City Council’s masterplan to encourage more people to live in the city centre.

The movement has also seen Ruby House being earmarked for 65 flats, along with various other schemes at buildings along Union Street.

And the council recently approved the transformation of Denburn House into 72 flats.

Other plans afoot for old bank beneath proposed Holburn Street flats

The vacant ground floor unit, which was most recently occupied by TSB, is not included in the plan.

It has lain vacant for nearly three years.

But in February, property firm ASPC declared plans to take it over as a sales office.

The firm wants to carry out various works to kit out the inside of the building, and is seeking permission to remove the long-unused ATMs.

You can see the plans here.