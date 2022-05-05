Historic Holburn Street block becomes latest offices earmarked for Aberdeen city centre flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Historic Holburn Street block becomes latest offices earmarked for Aberdeen city centre flats

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
May 5, 2022, 5:08 pm Updated: May 5, 2022, 5:37 pm
This Holburn Street office block could become new flats if plans are given the go-ahead.
Plans to regenerate Aberdeen city centre with new flats are gathering pace, with another developer looking to transform abandoned offices into homes.

Mamta Gupta has applied to the city council in a bid to convert the upper three storeys of the former TSB on the corner of Alford Place and Holburn Street.

The block was previously home to the Mental Health Aberdeen head office, Home-Start Aberdeen and ACIS Youth.

The proposed development would see nine apartments created in the C-listed granite building, with three flats on each floor.

It is hoped that the conversion plan would help to “breathe new life” into the building.

The Holburn Street building could soon be transformed into flats.

Could noisy revellers disturb residents?

As the changes would all take place inside the building, developers say the scheme will have no impact on the historic granite setting.

Three of the new apartments are expected to have one bedroom while the remaining six would have two.

The floor plans for the flats have been designed so that the bedrooms would face on to Holburn Street, to minimise any potential noise from the nearby College Bar and Babylon nightclub.

The flats would occupy a prominent spot in the city centre.

Are flats the only option for Holburn Street offices?

A planning statement by agents Ryden said the upper floor offices had been “actively marketed” by the company.

But interest had been “limited”.

The firm added: “Current market conditions for office space in Aberdeen do not favour historic upper floor accommodation within the city centre.

“Those conditions are unlikely to change given there remains a significant degree of modern office space available in and around the city centre, at competitive rates.”

Residential plans are a growing trend

Ms Gupta mounted the scheme in response to Aberdeen City Council’s masterplan to encourage more people to live in the city centre.

The movement has also seen Ruby House being earmarked for 65 flats, along with various other schemes at buildings along Union Street.

And the council recently approved the transformation of Denburn House into 72 flats.

Other plans afoot for old bank beneath proposed Holburn Street flats

Plans were finally submitted to revamp the old bank this year.

The vacant ground floor unit, which was most recently occupied by TSB, is not included in the plan.

It has lain vacant for nearly three years.

But in February, property firm ASPC declared plans to take it over as a sales office.

The firm wants to carry out various works to kit out the inside of the building, and is seeking permission to remove the long-unused ATMs.

You can see the plans here.

