Woman taken to hospital following crash on B9170 near Methlick

A woman has been taken to hospital following a one-car crash near Methlick on the B9170.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the B9170 Oldmeldrum to Methlick road, near the junction with Formartine’s, at about 9.30am.

Two fire crews from Ellon and Oldmeldrum worked to make the vehicle safe.

One woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary due to the incident.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car on the B9170 between Meldrum and Methlick shortly after 9.30am on Friday, May 6.

“One woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the road reopened around 12.15pm.”